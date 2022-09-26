Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
KCRG.com
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on cruiser dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights, prosecutors said Wednesday. Robert Smith, 58, pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said in a statement. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that this intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Smith pulled Yakish over for speeding in September 2017. Prosecutors said Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith, unprovoked, struck Yakish, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck, handcuffed and falsely arrested him. Investigators said Smith falsely accused Yakish of trying to flee and charged him with eluding law enforcement, even though Yakish stopped immediately after Smith activated his patrol car’s lights and siren. The charge against Yakish was dropped after a prosecutor reviewed the video and concluded it was baseless.
Have you seen this suspect?
Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
KCRG.com
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
KCRG.com
Artist pays tribute to RAGBRAI and cyclists in Cedar Rapids with massive mural
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mural Artist Janson Rapisarda makes it sound a lot easier than it actually is. “I create the design on my computer. A lot of digital drawing and then I will translate that to the wall via projector,” Rapisarda said on his process. “I will take my spray paint and sketch it out with the projector and then after that it’s kind of filling it in color.”
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI
An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to...
KCJJ
Convicted felon, domestic abuser accused of posting photos with firearms to social media
A convicted Iowa City felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he posted photos of him possessing firearms to social media. Iowa City Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Covington of Bartelt Road has posted photos of himself in possession of firearms dating back to March of 2021. A Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from Covington’s residence in the Pheasant Ridge Apartments after a search warrant was executed on September 12th. The purchaser of the firearm was contacted, and told investigators they had provided Covington with the gun in Chicago and asked him to take it back to Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect arrested after social media threats made against Marengo grocery store
Marango, Iowa — Police have arrested man they say is suspected of making threats of violence one week ago at the Big G Food store in Marengo . On Wednesday officers with the Marengo Police Department executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of N Ave. in rural Marengo.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Police arrest mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
UPDATE: Davenport Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. In a Facebook post, Davenport Police announced Friday that 25-year-old Malea Wilson has been arrested. Scott County Jail records show she was booked into the jail at 2:40 p.m. Friday. She is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond. […]
KCRG.com
Davenport man charged in connection with fatal crash in May
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that left a man dead in May. Octavius Zenus Sallis, 40, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; operating while under the influence - third offense, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
