newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit: States Don’t Believe USDA’s Claims That Bathrooms, Pronouns Aren’t Affected By New Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After the U.S. Department of Agriculture promised in court on Sept. 9 that it wasn’t trying to leverage gender-identity mandates using school lunch money, the 21 states suing it sharply disagreed. In a 36-page rebuttal filed Friday in federal court,...
drgnews.com
Noem campaign proposes elimination of South Dakota sales tax on groceries; Challenger Jamie Smith says she’s doing it for “political gains at this moment
As part of her reelection campaign, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem, who is rumored to be...
gowatertown.net
Online platform ranks Glacial Lakes of South Dakota third best fall fishing destination
(UNDATED)–Fishing in autumn can be just as spectacular as the colorful views you get to enjoy while doing it. That’s why FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, just released a list of top fall fishing spots in the US, to make planning your next fishing trip even easier. Glacial Lakes came in third!
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
foxwilmington.com
Billionaires Purchase Gigantic Multi-Million Dollar Homes on Ranches
Billionaires are creating multi-million dollar homes on mega-ranches. Sales agent Robb Nelson says it’s a real estate “Bonanza.” Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg paid $46 million for a 4,600-acre ranch in Colorado. A 41,000-acre ranch in South Dakota is going for $37 million. It includes five bedrooms, a fully equipped gym and a home theater. The ranch is also a money maker with crops, over 2,000 cattle and thousands of wild mustangs.
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Rhoden announced ‘Governor’s Cup’ 2023 rodeo has $1 Million payout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, with a payout of more than $1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season. On Monday afternoon,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
gowatertown.net
York part of committee studying South Dakota’s regional jails (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–State Representative Nancy York of Watertown (pictured) has been on a summer study committee of legislators looking at South Dakota’s regional jail system. Less than half of the state’s counties have their own jail, and in many cases, they’re overcrowded, or are aging and falling into disrepair.
kelo.com
Ready or not, you could wake up to frost on the pumpkins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s Frost Advisory time. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory from 1:00 until 8:00 Wednesday morning. Some areas could see temperatures as low as 32. The Frost Advisory covers portions of central and southeast South Dakota as well as portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Nebraska. The weather services advises that even if frost doesn’t form, temperatures this cold may damage sensitive vegetation left uncovered.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
Douglas Budget
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kelo.com
Put up your campaign signs, just not on state highway rights-of-way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As Election Day nears, the South Dakota DOT reminds that campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights-of-way. Craig Smith, Director of Operations, says the signs have been showing up and create a safety hazard. The signs can be a distraction to drivers. Signs in the right-of-way that are not used for traffic control are prohibited and will be removed when seen or reported. Municipal ordinances for campaign signs within towns and cities do not have precedence over state jurisdiction of state highways.
KELOLAND TV
