Amal & George Clooney’s Rare Red Carpet Appearance Shows They Know How to Instantly Turn Heads

Amal Clooney and George Clooney Paul Morigi/Getty Images for History.

Ever since Amal and George Clooney became a couple, everyone wanted to know all of the details and see all the sweet photos of the private couple. Throughout their relationship, they keep everything quite low-key, rarely getting captured by paparazzi and dazzling on the red carpet. However, the pair decided to give fans a treat and truly took everyone’s breath away at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event.

When the Clooneys stepped out onto the red carpet, everyone’s eyes were on them (and their gorgeous look!) See the photos below:

As you can see, the two dressed to impress. George stepped out in this metallic, gray suit with a black button-down and matching shoes (truly looking like the epitome of a silver fox!) All eyes were also on Amal, who wowed everyone in this red lace jumpsuit from Elie Saab’s Resort 2023 collection. She paired it with matching red lipstick, golden pumps, and vampy nail polish. We’re obsessed with these looks!

So many stars arrived at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event, an event held in DC where people could hear from leaders, authors, and filmmakers. And apparently, George couldn’t help but gush about his wife while on his way to the event.

Per Entertainment Tonight, he said, “Eight years! And they said it wouldn’t last. Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for. There’s just not a downside to her.”

Back in April 2014, the pair got engaged, marrying only three months later. They have twins named Ella and Alexander.