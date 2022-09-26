ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletics#Football Teams#American Football#Minnesota Gopher Football#Michigan State#Ga
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL
247Sports

BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Arkansas loses on a bad bounce, Norte Dame gets an offensive boost

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-3) Last Week: Loss vs Louisville (41-3) Status: Any good will that Jeff Scott and the Bulls might have accumulated after their quality loss against Florida completely vanished after getting absolutely drubbed by Louisville. Nothing went right for South Florida and at this juncture they've going from competing for a bowl game to playing to keep the coaching staff around. This was the year they were supposed to turn things around and at this juncture things aren't looking so great.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Backed by several former Sooners, Crimson and Cream Collective officially launches

The upstart Crimson and Cream Collective announced its launch on Friday morning, giving Oklahoma fans and stakeholders alike a new outlet for financial contributions to the student-athletes that represent the Sooners. With available subscription plans for both fans and businesses alike, the collective offers a highly customizable experience and allows subscribers to designate contributions to specific sports and athletes.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media

Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy