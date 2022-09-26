ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bee’s Knees Week at Stella

Stella of New Hope, the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned executive chef Michael O’Halloran, is partnering with Barr Hill, a distiller-farm-apiary hybrid founded by a beekeeper and distiller based in Greensboro, Vermont, to celebrate Bee’s Knees Week — the largest sustainability initiative in the spirits industry — through Sunday, Oct. 2.
NEW HOPE, PA
Bensalem Times

Free wedding for veterans, first responders

Linda Bobrin, Bucks County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court, is holding another Vows and Veterans free wedding for veterans and first responders on Thursday, Nov. 10. Vows and Veterans will be a free wedding ceremony and reception open to couples with at least one veteran or...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run is hybrid for 2022

NOVA’s 10th annual NO BULLying Run, a hybrid event, is taking place during the entire month of October to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. The event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bristol Township Fall Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Bristol Township Parks & Recreation and the Bristol Township Senior Center are hosting a Fall Festival at Bristol Township Municipal Park, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy vendors, a food truck village and DJ. Children’s activities include bouncies, games, hayrides, face...
BRISTOL, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Heritage Conservancy, Fairmount Water Works launch SEL and Nature Guide

Heritage Conservancy and Fairmount Water Works are launching a Social-Emotional Learning and Nature Guide for teachers, administrators, counselors and parents interested in providing nature-related activities for children. The guide consists of 13 activities, handouts, tools and resources designed to use children’s experiences in nature as a doorway to encourage and support SEL in and out of the classroom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Drought watch remains for Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Davis Senior Expo set for Sept. 8 in Bristol

State Rep. Tina Davis is hosting her annual Senior Expo on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lower Bucks Hospital, 501 Bath Road, Bristol. Seniors and their families can learn about programs and services in the area that are designed to help them. Davis and her staff will also be on hand to answer state-government questions and present materials.
BRISTOL, PA
Bristol Times

Grundy hosting Webb Telescope event

The public is invited to visit the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library, 680 Radcliffe St. in Bristol, for a Webb Telescope First Images Celebration & Star Party on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Rain or Shine. Chosen as a “First Images” participant by NASA, the Grundy Library...
BRISTOL, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

TruMark donates backpacks to NOVA

TruMark Financial Credit Union recently donated 60 backpacks filled with pencils, crayons, composition books, scissors, tissues, pencil sharpener and more to nonprofit organizations that provide support and services to families dealing with difficult situations. Recipients included Network of Victim Assistance, Cradles to Crayons, Carson Valley Children’s Aid, Neighbor to Neighbor...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

22nd annual Peace Fair set for Sept. 17

The 22nd annual Peace Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to Peddler’s Village. Attendees will enjoy local entertainment, crafts and exhibitors. Free. The Latin band Eco del Sur and bluegrass band Tookany Creek are among the headline entertainers. They’ll be joined...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library, 680 Radcliffe St. in Bristol, invites the public to sign up for a library card during the month of September. Those interested can apply in-person at the library via curbside Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; inside at the service desk on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or begin the process via an online application.
BRISTOL, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Fall getaways in Bucks County

With the fall season right around the corner, Bucks County has much to offer for all ages, including foliage spots, autumn festivals, driving tours, seasonal treats, and wineries and breweries. Cozy up in the countryside. The Galvanized American Inn is a perfect choice for those who want to stay and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Neshaminy Creek partners with George A. Romero Foundation for new brew

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is teaming up with the George A. Romero Foundation for its newest brew JAWN of the Dead, a 6.5 percent Red Rye IPA. With 20 percent rye malt, this variation on the year-round JAWN American Pale Ale is teeming with Apollo, Ekuanot, Mosaic and Nuggets hops. JAWN of the Dead’s icy, undead body is bready and toasty with a spicy bite that accentuates a pronounced bitterness. There is no escape from the notes of pine, berries and grilled tangerine.
CROYDON, PA
Bristol Times

16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 15

On Saturday, Oct. 15, via Zoom, the Bucks County Genealogical Society is hosting its 16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair. “comPENNdium: Pennsylvania Records and Research” features lectures by expert speakers. It’s been over 340 years since the colony of Pennsylvania was founded after England’s King Charles II granted...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

Bristol Times

