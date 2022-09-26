Read full article on original website
Missouri may turn to private company for prison food service
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is considering putting a private company in charge of serving meals to Missouri prison inmates. Against the backdrop of low pay and high turnover rates among state workers, the Missouri Department of Corrections issued a request earlier this month for companies to submit proposals to cook and serve three meals a day to the state’s 23,500 inmates.
Enough harm to Missouri teenagers. It's long past time to close Agape Boarding School
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s renewed efforts to shut down the deeply troubled Agape Boarding School in Stockton — and calls for federal intervention in the matter — are welcome developments in the long-running and disturbing case. Agape is an ongoing menace that must be closed, as...
Longhorned tick found in Missouri, researchers worry about agriculture impact
The longhorned tick, first documented in eastern Russia, has been found in northern Missouri for the first time. According to a news release from the MU News Bureau, the longhorned tick has cost millions of dollars in agricultural revenue for cattle ranchers. The tick was first found last June in Green County and has now been found this August in Linn County. It causes weight loss in cattle, which creates issues for Missouri’s agricultural industry.
MU ranks 10th nationally for renewable energy in time for Clean Energy Week
Gov. Mike Parson, in accordance with National Clean Energy Week, declared the week of Sept. 26 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to use the week to spread awareness about the benefits of the state’s usage of renewable energy and its job creations, said Craig Redmon, Director of the Division of Energy for the state.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
Five Missouri products for pets to try
Details: Handmade, small batch treats for dogs — cheese, peanut butter banana, peanut butter pumpkin, peanut butter oatmeal. Details: Science-based vitamins and supplements for horses to support their performance. 3. Yorkie Splash and Shine. Contact information: info@yorkieshampoo.com. Website: yorkieshampoo.com. Details: Organic shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray and other grooming supplies...
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar...
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas
New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
