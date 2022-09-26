ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success.

“Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been here before and apparently, they liked the idea of it.”

Diana estimated that between 8,000 and 9,000 people attended the two-day event at Dodds Park. While rain on Friday kept a lot of people home, sunshine on Saturday brought them out.

“Saturday was just a tremendous response. We had people everywhere and they were still coming in as it was getting dark,” Diana said. “The biggest joy that we had was the people loved what they could see of the balloons. They loved the glow Saturday night, they enjoyed their time at the carnival, the kids had a blast with the kids tent and carnival, blowing bubbles and you name it. It was a great time for kids. There was tons of good food everybody enjoyed themselves.”

Diana said the only drawback was having to cancel tethered balloon rides for children with disabilities. Rain on Friday and strong winds on Saturday kept the balloons grounded.

Taking what they learned this year, Diana said festival organizers are already planning for next year.

“No question there will be a second annual one,” Diana said. “You learn all of the things you want to do more of, do less of, and we now have some expectations for the future.”

Diana said the next festival will take place around the same time of year because September is the most stable month for weather in central Illinois.

“Didn’t turn out for us to be that way those two particular days, but we’ll probably stick with the fall because that’s the best time,” Diana said.

WCIA

Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo

Get ready for the largest networking event in East Central Illinois as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo. They will have close to 100 vendors participating and are expecting upwards of 3,000 people attend. Along with teh Expo, we...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess.  The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement.  Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74.  The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
WCIA

2022 Illini Country Stitchers Quilt Show

Illini Country Stitchers, a Champaign-Urbana area quilt guild, was formed in September 1985. The purpose of the Illini Country Stitchers is to contribute to the knowledge of and to promote the appreciation of fine quilts; to encourage quilt making, quilt collecting and an on-going fellowship among people with a serious interest in the art of quilting; to sponsor and support quilting activities; to contribute to the growth and knowledge of quilting techniques, textiles, patterns, history and quilt makers through education.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

How to protect cats from Bobcat Fever

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not often people in central Illinois see bobcats, but they can spread a disease that can be deadly to house cats. It’s called Bobcat Fever and experts say it’s important for cat owners to watch out for it. The disease is spread from bobcats to cats by tick bites. Becky […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crop Sciences to host Harvest Open House

Dr. Adam Davis, Professor and Department Head of Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois, shares more about their first Harvest Open House coming up in October aimed at introducing families to today’s agriculture. Sunday, October 2nd | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Agronomy Seed House. 102 S Wright...
URBANA, IL
