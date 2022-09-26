High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. For more coverage, check out The Star’s coverage partner PrepsKC.com .
Thursday’s game
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe West
Friday’s games
Anderson County at Baldwin
Atchison at Washington
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley
Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest
Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest
Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
De Soto at Shawnee Heights
Gardner Edgerton at Olathe North
Girard at Prairie View
Goodland (Kan.) at Lincoln Prep
Harmon at Wyandotte
Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North
Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood
Louisburg at Eudora
Maranatha Christian at Chase County
McLouth at Mission Valley
Olathe Northwest at Olathe East
Olathe South at Mill Valley
Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North
Pittsburg at Paola
Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County
Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie
Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West
Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State
Spring Hill at Ottawa
St. Pius X at St. James Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst
Sumner Academy at Schlagle
Topeka Highland Park at Lincoln Prep
Topeka West at Lansing
Turner at Piper
Wellsville at Bishop Ward
Osceola at Appleton City
Drexel at Archie
Grain Valley at Belton
Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Cole Camp
West Platte at East Buchanan
Grandview at Excelsior Springs
St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
Center at Harrisonville
Lafayette County at Holden
Bishop LeBlond at KC East Christian
Lexington at Knob Noster
Plattsburg at Lawson
Oak Park at Lee’s Summit
Staley at Liberty
Blue Springs at Liberty North
Adrian at Midway
Truman at North Kansas City
Mid-Buchanan at North Platte
East at Northeast
Veritas Christian at Northland Christian
Warrensburg at Odessa
Sweet Springs at Orrick
Park Hill at Park Hill South
Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill
Lathrop at Penney
Raytown at Platte County
Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
Carrollton at Richmond
Kearney at Ruskin
Raytown South at Smithville
Van Horn at St. Michael the Archangel
University Academy at Summit Christian
Lone Jack at Wellington-Napoleon
Winnetonka at William Chrisman
Saturday’s game
Southeast at Central, noon
