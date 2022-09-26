High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em

Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. For more coverage, check out The Star’s coverage partner PrepsKC.com .

Thursday’s game

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe West

Friday’s games

Anderson County at Baldwin

Atchison at Washington

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

De Soto at Shawnee Heights

Gardner Edgerton at Olathe North

Girard at Prairie View

Goodland (Kan.) at Lincoln Prep

Harmon at Wyandotte

Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North

Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood

Louisburg at Eudora

Maranatha Christian at Chase County

McLouth at Mission Valley

Olathe Northwest at Olathe East

Olathe South at Mill Valley

Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North

Pittsburg at Paola

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County

Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie

Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West

Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State

Spring Hill at Ottawa

St. Pius X at St. James Academy

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

Sumner Academy at Schlagle

Topeka Highland Park at Lincoln Prep

Topeka West at Lansing

Turner at Piper

Wellsville at Bishop Ward

Osceola at Appleton City

Drexel at Archie

Grain Valley at Belton

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Cole Camp

West Platte at East Buchanan

Grandview at Excelsior Springs

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

Center at Harrisonville

Lafayette County at Holden

Bishop LeBlond at KC East Christian

Lexington at Knob Noster

Plattsburg at Lawson

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit

Staley at Liberty

Blue Springs at Liberty North

Adrian at Midway

Truman at North Kansas City

Mid-Buchanan at North Platte

East at Northeast

Veritas Christian at Northland Christian

Warrensburg at Odessa

Sweet Springs at Orrick

Park Hill at Park Hill South

Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill

Lathrop at Penney

Raytown at Platte County

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Carrollton at Richmond

Kearney at Ruskin

Raytown South at Smithville

Van Horn at St. Michael the Archangel

University Academy at Summit Christian

Lone Jack at Wellington-Napoleon

Winnetonka at William Chrisman

Saturday’s game

Southeast at Central, noon