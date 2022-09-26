ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em

The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vARv_0iB3jeA900

Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. For more coverage, check out The Star’s coverage partner PrepsKC.com .

Thursday’s game

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe West

Friday’s games

Anderson County at Baldwin

Atchison at Washington

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

De Soto at Shawnee Heights

Gardner Edgerton at Olathe North

Girard at Prairie View

Goodland (Kan.) at Lincoln Prep

Harmon at Wyandotte

Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North

Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood

Louisburg at Eudora

Maranatha Christian at Chase County

McLouth at Mission Valley

Olathe Northwest at Olathe East

Olathe South at Mill Valley

Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North

Pittsburg at Paola

Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County

Santa Fe Trail at Osawatomie

Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West

Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State

Spring Hill at Ottawa

St. Pius X at St. James Academy

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

Sumner Academy at Schlagle

Topeka Highland Park at Lincoln Prep

Topeka West at Lansing

Turner at Piper

Wellsville at Bishop Ward

Osceola at Appleton City

Drexel at Archie

Grain Valley at Belton

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Cole Camp

West Platte at East Buchanan

Grandview at Excelsior Springs

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

Center at Harrisonville

Lafayette County at Holden

Bishop LeBlond at KC East Christian

Lexington at Knob Noster

Plattsburg at Lawson

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit

Staley at Liberty

Blue Springs at Liberty North

Adrian at Midway

Truman at North Kansas City

Mid-Buchanan at North Platte

East at Northeast

Veritas Christian at Northland Christian

Warrensburg at Odessa

Sweet Springs at Orrick

Park Hill at Park Hill South

Hogan Prep at Pembroke Hill

Lathrop at Penney

Raytown at Platte County

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Carrollton at Richmond

Kearney at Ruskin

Raytown South at Smithville

Van Horn at St. Michael the Archangel

University Academy at Summit Christian

Lone Jack at Wellington-Napoleon

Winnetonka at William Chrisman

Saturday’s game

Southeast at Central, noon

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range

View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas basketball player signs $18M deal

TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A former Kansas State basketball player, Dean Wade, has signed a three year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The 6 foot, 10 inch forward played for St. John High School and later became a Wildcat. According to Kansas State, Wade was part of the senior class that […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Park Hill#Pleasant Hill#Highland Park#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Kc#Baldwin Atchison#Tonganoxie De Soto#St James Academy#Rockhurst Sumner Academy#Lansing Turner#Bishop Ward Osceola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
973
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy