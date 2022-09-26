Those oyster reefs built in Virginia’s Lynnhaven River with chunks of asphalt, bricks and metal wire mixed in are finally going to come out. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission had ordered the Chesapeake Bay Foundation back in July to remove all three reefs after finding they contained polluting and potentially harmful materials. Two of the reefs also had exceeded their authorized size, in one case burying part of an existing sanctuary reef relied on to produce new juvenile oysters.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO