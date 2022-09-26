When the UNC football program hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, it will be a rainy but special day in Chapel Hill. The program will honor the 25th anniversary of the 1997 team, hosting a reunion for that team throughout the weekend in Chapel Hill. The team will have dinner functions on Friday and a block of tickets for the game on Saturday. That 1997 team was a special one with its “bad to the bone” moniker led by a defense that featured Greg Ellis, Dre Bly, Vonnie Holliday and Brian Simmons among others. That team went 11-1 including 7-1 in ACC play...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO