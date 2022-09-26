ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest

The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Park Police
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

One Dead After House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy