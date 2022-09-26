Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
WJLA
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A damaged, leaking gas line in Montgomery County, Md. prompted an evacuation and road closures on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m., the leak was controlled but area roads remain closed. The incident happened in a North Bethesda construction excavation area on Pike & Rose...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
Charred human remains discovered inside burning car left in Laurel field
Police made the gruesome discovery around midnight Tuesday, in the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail.
Bay Net
One Dead After House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
Man Found Dead Inside Baltimore Car, Police Investigating
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead...
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
