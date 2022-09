Vonda “Bonnie” Lea Pyles, 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1935, in Morgantown. Bonnie was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Emery Pyles. They were happily married for 66 years and had four daughters, Beverly, Debbie, Patty and Karen. Bonnie longed to be reunited with Jesus and John, as well as her infant daughter, Beverly.

