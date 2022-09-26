ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WSPA 7News

17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Simpsonville man arrested for assault and voyeurism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery, 2nd degree and voyeurism. According to authorities, Matthew Andrew Foster, of Simpsonville, committed multiple acts of non-consensual touching of individuals. On Nov. 15, 2020,...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
#Murder#Violent Crime#Greenville Co#Judicial Circuit
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Asheville man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2018 deadly stabbing

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville was recently sentenced for a 2018 deadly stabbing. Officials said Cecil Thorpe was sentenced to 67 to 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. They added that he was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Buncombe County Sheriffs Search for Man Wanted in Car Theft

Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted in a car theft over the weekend. Any information that may be used to identify the suspect shown. below would be greatly appreciated by detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The person was last spotted in...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
GAFFNEY, SC

