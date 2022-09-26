BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville was recently sentenced for a 2018 deadly stabbing. Officials said Cecil Thorpe was sentenced to 67 to 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. They added that he was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO