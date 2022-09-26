Read full article on original website
Trial continues in the Upstate for accused cop killer
The trial continues for a man accused of killing an Upstate deputy, nearly two years ago. Day two of the Ray Kelly trial commenced Tuesday at the Greenville County Courthouse.
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Greenville County coroner’s office are investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend threatened to harm her and he was armed with...
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville County involving deputy, officials say
TAYLORS, S.C. — The coroner was called Wednesday morning to a shooting involving a deputy in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to the Woodlea Oaks Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors to serve a warrant. There was an armed suspect,...
Deputy Officer involved shooting in the Upstate
Officials have confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming that at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
Accidental shooting death results in Involuntary Manslaughter charge
An Upstate man has been arrested after investigators say, he accidentally shot and killed his friend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in Greer, Friday night.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Simpsonville man arrested for assault and voyeurism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery, 2nd degree and voyeurism. According to authorities, Matthew Andrew Foster, of Simpsonville, committed multiple acts of non-consensual touching of individuals. On Nov. 15, 2020,...
WYFF4.com
Homeowner shot during argument in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies say it happened at a home on Cline Street in Taylors. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) According to investigators, four men were visiting the home when a fight broke out, leading to...
The Post and Courier
Videos at trial shows chaotic scene after Greenville deputy's death on I-85
GREENVILLE — With fewer theatrics and represented by a defense attorney, the second day of Ray Kelly's trial featured a series of deputies whose body cameras offered multiple perspectives of the day Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed along Interstate 85. The recordings showed how Jumper was...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
FOX Carolina
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone. After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Asheville man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2018 deadly stabbing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville was recently sentenced for a 2018 deadly stabbing. Officials said Cecil Thorpe was sentenced to 67 to 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. They added that he was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced.
wnctimes.com
Buncombe County Sheriffs Search for Man Wanted in Car Theft
Buncombe County -- Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted in a car theft over the weekend. Any information that may be used to identify the suspect shown. below would be greatly appreciated by detectives from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The person was last spotted in...
my40.tv
N. Buncombe High student taken into custody after handgun found in vehicle on campus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement searched a student's vehicle parked on campus at North Buncombe High Wednesday, Sept. 28 and found a handgun in the car, school officials said. According to school principal Kevin Yontz, the student was then taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Yontz...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
