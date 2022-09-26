ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare event brings Jupiter closest to Earth since 1963. Here’s where Sacramentans can see it

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

You might catch a glimpse of the largest planet in the solar system shining brightly among the stars Monday night.

Jupiter is reaching opposition, which is when it rises in the East while the sun sets in the West — both on the opposite sides of the Earth , according to NASA’s Watch the Skies blog. Jupiter goes through this event every 13 months.

Coinciding with its opposition, Jupiter is also approaching Earth, the closest its been since 1963.

“This happens because Earth and Jupiter do not orbit the Sun in perfect circles — meaning the planets will pass each other at different distances throughout the year,” according to NASA’s blog. Jupiter will be about 367 million miles from Earth.

“Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views will be extraordinary.”

When and how to see Jupiter tonight

Jupiter will be rising at sunset, at around 7 p.m., and will set at 7 a.m. said Vinita Domier, a NASA Solar System ambassador and a coordinator at the Davis Astronomy Club, a community group for those who enjoy astronomy. It will be highest in the sky at 1 a.m.

Domier, an engineer who’s been interested in astronomy for more than 40 years, said you can catch Jupiter tonight with a pair of decent binoculars or your naked eye.

With binoculars, however, you might be able to see some of Jupiter’s stripes and its four Galilean Moons, said Ernesto Ramirez Jr., a California State University, Sacramento student studying physics and astronomy.

Where to get a glimpse

You can likely just take a step outside tonight and catch a glimpse.

“Jupiter is so bright, you can see it practically anywhere, unless you are in Las Vegas where it’s super bright,” Domier said. “... You can see it from any urban location.”

Ramirez recommends that you go somewhere that’s not surrounded with a lot of lights, such as a nearby park. Ramirez, now 25 years old, has been interested in astronomy since he was 7 and is a part of Sacramento State’s Society of Physics Students Club. He suggested using online sky viewing apps, such as Sky Guide. They can help you locate Jupiter, he said.

Dr. Eliza Morris, a physics professor at Sacramento State and adviser of the Society of Physics Students Club, recommended Larchmont Park near Watt Avenue because of its open soccer fields.

Also happening this week

NASA spacecraft Juno will fly by Jupiter moon Europa Thursday, taking some of the highest resolution images ever.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

