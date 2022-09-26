The derby is over: Jaxson Dart is Ole Miss’ starting quarterback

OXFORD — Ole Miss is well aware those missed tackles last weekend against Tulsa aren’t going to get it done come Saturday against No. 7 Kentucky. According to Pro Football Focus, the No. 14 Rebels missed 11 tackles against the Golden Hurricane. That comes just a week after missing four tackles total against Georgia Tech and is their second-highest total of the season behind 15 missed against Troy.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO