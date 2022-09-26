ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
abc27.com

Pa. State Police holds multicultural celebration

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were out in force on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to have a little fun and make connections. They held their second annual multi-cultural celebration at the State Police headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Troopers put their hardware on display and invited...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man with previous conviction allegedly lies on gun background check form

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man with a previous domestic violence conviction allegedly lied on the background check form in an attempt to purchase a gun at a Union County store. Trooper James Nestico of state police at Milton says Brian L. Swartzlander, 48, of Beaver Springs, went to Wildwood Precision Guns and Ammo in Limestone Township on Nov. 7, 2020 to attempt to purchase a gun. Swartzlander filled out forms to attempt to transfer a pistol to his name from another person. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Winfield, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Snyder County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Trooper, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police

A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#State Trooper#Buffalo Wild Wings
abc27.com

Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are investigating another homicide. Units were dispatched to 884 West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming, according to a police news release. Officers arrived on the scene and located a 41-year-old female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived on the scene and later pronounced the victim dead. Investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

State police investigate seized drugs inside rental car

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say an employee at a rental car shop found multiple drugs inside a car. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on July 20 around 3:00 p.m. troopers were contacted by Enterprise Rental Agency staff who found drugs inside their rental car. Investigators say inside […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Williamsport shooting leaves one woman dead, suspect wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning that left one woman dead. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of multiple “loud popping noises” followed by screaming. Police say officers arrived on the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022

SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy