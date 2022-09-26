Read full article on original website
Sadiq Madison
2d ago
This was bad. Man he was dead on the scene. I highly doubt he died at the hospital. I feel sorry for his mother. This is never ending.
Jeff David
2d ago
always remember when ever or whatever it is that you do or into on the streets rather you loud with it as in one foot in the game or not WHAT YOU DO COME BACK TO YOU IN THE WORST WAY
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 28, 2022, 10:29 p.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, sources tell NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of carjacking family in Philadelphia driveway arrested, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - An armed carjacker accused of ambushing a mother and her teenage daughter in the driveway of their Northeast Philadelphia home has been captured, according to a source. Investigators say the pair were leaving their home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6 a.m. Monday morning when...
Search underway for car thief that led police on wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for a car thief that led police on a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia. The chase ended early Wednesday morning along the 4500 block of Summerdale Avenue where police say the thief ditched the high-performance Dodge Hellcat.Police say the pursuit began in Lower Merion. CBS3 has learned that the stolen car belongs to an off-duty police officer.Authorities say the suspect rammed into a police vehicle during the pursuit.It's not known if anyone was injured in the chase.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects sought in shooting of Roxborough High School football players
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing five armed suspects they say jumped from an SUV and opened fire on a group of high school football players outside Roxborough High School. The shooting left one teen dead and four others injured.
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
fox29.com
Philadelphia shooting: Video released, reward offered in deadly ambush after football scrimmage
ROXBOROUGH - The City of Philadelphia is offering $45,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School. Philadelphia police officers responded to the 300 block of Fairway Terrace just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Police say...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
fox29.com
82-year-old man carjacked, assaulted at Willow Grove Mall, police say
In Montgomery County, an 82-year-old man was carjacked and assaulted at Willow Grove Mall, according to police. FOX 29's Karen Hepp has the details.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects. He...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood of Spring Gardens
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday. According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso....
fox29.com
Community members shaken by deadly ambush shooting of teens near Roxborough High School
Community members and neighbors visited a growing memorial for the victims of a deadly ambush shooting. Police say a 14-year-old was killed and four other teens were hurt when a group of shooters unleashed more than 60 shots following a joint football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
fox29.com
Police: Driver who fled after pulling woman from deadly Oxford Circle crash arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after police say he fled the scene of a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a woman last month. Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22, is charged with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges. Police say Sotelo was...
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video
A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said. The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the...
nypressnews.com
Suspect identified in shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
LOS ANGELES — Police have identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a well-known Philadelphia rapper at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed at the restaurant on Sept. 12. He was 30 years old.
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
