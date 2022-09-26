Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
adidas Summons A Collaborative Collection With Iconic Franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!
Penned by the late Kazuki Takahashi back in 1996, Yu-Gi-Oh! is in every way successful, having spawned numerous spin-offs, anime adaptations, and one of the most popular card games of all-time. But despite Yu-Gi and his friends being sneakerheads themselves, the franchise has rarely had the opportunity to work with the sneaker industry on a collaborative level. That is soon to change, however, as adidas is about to pay tribute to the series with the ADI2000 and Reptossage slide, both of which draw inspiration from the series’ protagonist and antagonist.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Hypes Anime's Return With Yor
Spy x Family has been getting ready to come back with the second half of its first season in just a few more days, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up what's coming next for Yor Forger! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series really took over the world when it had originally premiered earlier this Spring, and fans have been eager to see how it would all shape up in the second half. After taking a break over the Summer, the series is finally coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Boss Interested in Exploring Fortnite-Style Brand Crossovers
Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and Vice President, Jon Spector, has said that he is interested in exploring brand crossovers similar to those seen in Fortnite with Overwatch 2. Talking to Game Informer, Spector said: "I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Street Fighter 6: Everything we know
Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6's roster, game modes, the new Drive Gauge, and more.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World
Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars scheme: Release date, how it works & rewards
Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program aims to reward players with exclusive points that can be used to redeem on special collectible items and store purchases, so here’s how it works. For most PlayStation users, playing games provides enough joy and entertainment, but Sony aims to go one step...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals a Surprising New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon species that looks an awful lot like Diglett but with some distinct differences. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company launched a fake webinar featuring members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society, showing off some of the Pokemon from the Paldea region, which will be the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The webinar ended with the reveal of a brand new Pokemon – a Pokemon called Wiglett. Members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society debated whether Wiglett was a branching evolution of Diglett or perhaps a Paldean form of Diglett before determining that the Pokemon was a brand new species entirely. While Wiglett has a similar face to Diglett and burrows in the ground like the popular Ground-type Pokemon, Wiglett notably has a different coloration than Diglett and extends its body out of the ground, revealing an eel-like body.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Reunites Deku and Ochaco in New Art
My Hero Academia is powering through the final war between the heroes and villains in the latest chapters of the manga series, and the original creator is celebrating the newest manga launch with a special new sketch reuniting Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka! It's been a very intense few months for the series as the heroes have kicked off their final plan to take on the villains, and that unfortunately means that the heroes have been spread across multiple battlefields. It's been a while since we have been able to see the heroes interacting with one another without a care in the world like the early days.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
