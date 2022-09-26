Effective: 2022-09-29 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Coast, Saint Augustine, Bunnell, Hastings, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Butler Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Saint Augustine South, Vilano Beach, Espanola, Dupont Center, Spuds, Elkton and Anastasia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO