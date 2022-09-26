Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Flood Advisory issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Coast, Saint Augustine, Bunnell, Hastings, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Butler Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Saint Augustine South, Vilano Beach, Espanola, Dupont Center, Spuds, Elkton and Anastasia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph Patchy Fog For The Morning Commute Motorists may encounter patchy fog this morning during their commute, mainly in rural area. While visibilities should remain at or above 1 mile, a few locations could see brief drops to one half mile or less. Use your low beam headlights in areas of fog and make sure you slow down at intersections and be extra alert for school buses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 06:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley Patchy Fog For The Morning Commute Motorists may encounter patchy fog this morning during their commute, mainly in rural area. While visibilities should remain at or above 1 mile, a few locations could see brief drops to one half mile or less. Use your low beam headlights in areas of fog and make sure you slow down at intersections and be extra alert for school buses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 05:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully HIGH TO VERY HIGH GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidities as low as 25 percent and wind gusts to 35 and 40 mph will support high to very high grassland fire danger this afternoon. Fuels are dry and any fire could spread rapidly due to the gusty winds.
