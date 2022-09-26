ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Cops on Rooftops set for Friday in Elkton

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — If you go to the Chick-fil-A in Elkton on Friday (Sept. 30), don’t be alarmed if you see law enforcement officers perched atop the roof of that restaurant.

Those Maryland State Police troopers, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and municipal police department officers won’t be conducting some sort of birds-eye surveillance, nor will they be handling another type of law enforcement mission.

What they will be doing is this: participating in the annual Cecil County Cops on Rooftops fundraiser to benefit Cecil County Special Olympics, marking the second straight year for the charity event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-year layoff in 2020.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Chick-fil-A at 1100 E. Pulaski Hwy. (Route 40). All proceeds – through the collection of donations and through the sale of 2021 Torch Run T-shirts, which will be sold at $15 each – will benefit Cecil County Special Olympics.

Working shifts of varied lengths, law enforcement officers will occupy the restaurant rooftop throughout the 11-hour-long event. Law enforcement officers will also be positioned along the drive-thru lanes, collecting donations from patrons. Contributions also can be made elsewhere on the premises.

Every June, the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games is held at Towson University, where more than 2,000 Special Olympians from across the state, including Cecil County, compete in track and field events and other summer games.

Cecil County Cops on Rooftops is one of several fundraisers held to support that event.

The other major annual fundraiser planned by law enforcement officers in Cecil County is the Special Olympics Torch Run, a 10-mile trek (running, jogging and walking) from Elkton to North East. The most recent Torch Run, which was held in June, raised nearly $2,350 for the cause, according to MSP Sgt. Michael Cox, one of the planners of the charity events. Cox further reported that last year’s Cops on Rooftops event raised $3,256 for Cecil County Special Olympics.

Anyone with questions about Cecil County Cops on Rooftops, the Cecil County Special Olympics Torch Run or Special Olympics is asked to email Cox at michael.cox@maryland.gov , or Dfc. Max Vivino of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at max.vivino@ccdps.org .

