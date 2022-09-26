PRCA event coming to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sept. 2023

A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in 2023.

The state, Experience Sioux Falls and Cinch announced Monday that the Premier Center will host the 2023 Cinch Playoffs.

The three-day event will take place September 28-30 of 2023 and feature disciplines like bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding and breakaway roping.

Twelve contestants in each discipline will compete for the Governor's Cup and a $1 million payout.

The top 15 athletes will move on to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

More information can be found on the Pro Rodeo website .

