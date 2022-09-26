Student with gun arrested on Caprock High School campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a student who had a gun at Caprock High School Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, information was given to the department regarding a student on Caprock High School’s campus who had a gun. The school resource officers on the campus, along with Caprock High School staff, located and detained the student, who was identified as being 15 years old.

According to the release, officials did locate a weapon on the student. They were ultimately arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

“Reports involving schools are always taken seriously and fully investigated,” the release said. “If you or your child sees or hears something concerning, we encourage you to immediately reach out to your local law enforcement agency with that information.”

