80-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas — An 80-year-old Abilene woman died from injuries she received when she was hit by a car in a parking lot Thursday. According to the Abilene Police Department, Ida Schulz of Abilene was walking in the parking lot of a north Abilene superstore on Hwy 351, when a car backing out of a parking space hit her.
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for man caught beating ATM machine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man caught on camera beating an ATM with a tire iron earlier this month. Police circulated surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday, showing the incident that happened at an ATM on Sayles Blvd September 18. The video shows the man drive up to the ATM […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck by Car at Walmart
ABILENE – An 80-year-old Abilene woman has passed away due to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash according to the Abilene Police Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Ida Schulz of Abilene was walking in the parking lot of a north Abilene Walmart Supercenter located in the 1600 block of Hwy. 351, when a vehicle backing out of a parking space hit her. Ms. Schulz was pushing a shopping basket into the store when she stopped, bent down to retrieve property she had dropped and was impacted by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata.
BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday. The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released. DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the […]
Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
16-year-old male in custody following arson fires in Haskell
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 16-year-old male was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon following a string of arson fires on Tuesday morning in Haskell. The Haskell Police Department was able to identify the juvenile with surveillance video from a Haskell CISD facility where one of three fires was started. The fires occurred at a Haskell […]
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
‘If it wasn’t for you, El Fenix wouldn’t have happened’: Family recalls beginnings of staple Abilene restaurant after demolition
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1937 Mexican immigrant, Domingo Garcia founded El Fenix, an authentic Mexican restaurant not far from Downtown Abilene. Now, 85 years later, the building he worked out of has been demolished. Although, this location holds another special meaning to the Garcia family, as it was their home for much of that […]
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
GALLERY: 3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire
HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday. The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, […]
colemantoday.com
Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman
As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
