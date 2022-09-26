Read full article on original website
Related
October 2022 New Music Releases
After September closed out the summer of 2022, October ushers in fall with some highly anticipated drops from plenty of heavy hitters in hip-hop. In the wake of having one of the most undeniable songs of the summer with "In a Minute," Lil Baby is finally ready to unleash his long-awaited third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14. The new album follows the 2021 release of The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track joint project that saw Baby collaborating with Chicago rapper Lil Durk.
Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59
Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the legendary West Coast rapper, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59. Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeffrey Lee confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation is "a non suspicious death at this time." The musician, whose full name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: City Girls Shine Bright in These Sizzling Collaborations
We’re just two weeks away from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by award-winning emcee Fat Joe, and you won’t want to miss the biggest night in hip hop music and culture. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are up for “Best Collaboration” thanks to their latest single, “Good Love,” featuring Usher, but let’s check out some of their other smash collaborative efforts. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
hypebeast.com
Denzel Curry Debuts "X-Wing" Visual, Announces 'MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE' Extended Edition With Livestream
Denzel Curry has shared a music video for “X-Wing,” a cut off his latest album MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE which will also release its extended edition and a special livestream. The accompanying visual is directed by Adrian Villagomez and sees the rapper travelling across a Cyberpunk-like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
TMZ.com
Snoop Dogg Announces New Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama
Snoop Dogg is ready to roll out another full-length project ... and once again, he's tapping DJ Drama to connect the dots and deliver a gift to mark his latest trip around the sun. Tha Doggfather announced Monday morning ... he and the Gangsta Grillz founder had a mixtape in...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
Woonsocket Call
The Pizza Christmas Tree by Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini
“Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini has written a new, fun children’s book called The Pizza Christmas Tree. It’s an imaginative spin on a children’s Christmas story. Two children plant pizza in their backyard and grow a huge pizza Christmas tree with enough pizza to share with all their friends and neighbors. It’s a fun story that also teaches a valuable lesson in sharing.” -Ashley Emma, USA Today Bestselling Amish Fiction Author.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Music Digital Marketing Agency Helps Musicians Tune Into Their Financial Potential
LA Search aims to strike a chord by letting artists make money in the era of digital streaming. London, England, United Kingdom - September 29, 2022 — At a time when many musicians are struggling to make money from their creative endeavours, digital marketing and PR agency LA Search has set out to do things differently in a bid to help artists in the capital start seeing capital.
NME
Kid Cudi shares full ‘Entergalactic’ track list
Kid Cudi has unveiled the full track list for his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Entergalactic’. Taking to Twitter on September 27, Cudi shared an image of all the songs set to feature on ‘Entergalactic’. The highly anticipated release, set to drop this Friday (September 30), will include previously released singles ‘Willing To Trust’ (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and lead single ‘Do What I Want’.
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' producer partners with AMC
South Korea's telecom giant KT said it has established a partnership with AMC Networks in the United States.
The FADER
Watch Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform “Willing To Trust” on The Tonight Show
Kid Cudi was the musical guest on Tuesday night's edition of The Tonight Show. Cudi joined Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album and Netflix animated series, both titled Entergalactic, before they debut on Friday, September 30. Cudi performed "Willing To Trust" alongside Ty Dolla $ign from the album. Check that out above.
hotnewhiphop.com
Talib Kweli Locks In With Madlib On “Longevity”
Talib Kweli’s making a statement against the major label machine and streaming service in his new collab with Madlib. On Tuesday, Kweli debuted his new single, “Longevity.”. Talib and Madlib cooked The 10-year-old record for Liberation 2, though it never landed on the final cut. Madlib’s production embodies...
Comments / 0