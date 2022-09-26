ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

October 2022 New Music Releases

After September closed out the summer of 2022, October ushers in fall with some highly anticipated drops from plenty of heavy hitters in hip-hop. In the wake of having one of the most undeniable songs of the summer with "In a Minute," Lil Baby is finally ready to unleash his long-awaited third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14. The new album follows the 2021 release of The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track joint project that saw Baby collaborating with Chicago rapper Lil Durk.
MUSIC
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
Fox News

Coolio, Grammy Award-winning rapper, dead at 59

Coolio, the legendary West Coast rapper, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59. Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeffrey Lee confirmed to Fox News Digital that the investigation is "a non suspicious death at this time." The musician, whose full name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., found...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: City Girls Shine Bright in These Sizzling Collaborations

We’re just two weeks away from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by award-winning emcee Fat Joe, and you won’t want to miss the biggest night in hip hop music and culture. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are up for “Best Collaboration” thanks to their latest single, “Good Love,” featuring Usher, but let’s check out some of their other smash collaborative efforts. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#The Great Resignation
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg Announces New Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama

Snoop Dogg is ready to roll out another full-length project ... and once again, he's tapping DJ Drama to connect the dots and deliver a gift to mark his latest trip around the sun. Tha Doggfather announced Monday morning ... he and the Gangsta Grillz founder had a mixtape in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”

Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
TV & VIDEOS
Woonsocket Call

The Pizza Christmas Tree by Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini

“Veronica Rodriguez Pellegrini has written a new, fun children’s book called The Pizza Christmas Tree. It’s an imaginative spin on a children’s Christmas story. Two children plant pizza in their backyard and grow a huge pizza Christmas tree with enough pizza to share with all their friends and neighbors. It’s a fun story that also teaches a valuable lesson in sharing.” -Ashley Emma, USA Today Bestselling Amish Fiction Author.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
Woonsocket Call

Music Digital Marketing Agency Helps Musicians Tune Into Their Financial Potential

LA Search aims to strike a chord by letting artists make money in the era of digital streaming. London, England, United Kingdom - September 29, 2022 — At a time when many musicians are struggling to make money from their creative endeavours, digital marketing and PR agency LA Search has set out to do things differently in a bid to help artists in the capital start seeing capital.
MUSIC
NME

Kid Cudi shares full ‘Entergalactic’ track list

Kid Cudi has unveiled the full track list for his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Entergalactic’. Taking to Twitter on September 27, Cudi shared an image of all the songs set to feature on ‘Entergalactic’. The highly anticipated release, set to drop this Friday (September 30), will include previously released singles ‘Willing To Trust’ (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and lead single ‘Do What I Want’.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Talib Kweli Locks In With Madlib On “Longevity”

Talib Kweli’s making a statement against the major label machine and streaming service in his new collab with Madlib. On Tuesday, Kweli debuted his new single, “Longevity.”. Talib and Madlib cooked The 10-year-old record for Liberation 2, though it never landed on the final cut. Madlib’s production embodies...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy