Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde on why Ben Chiarot is good for Moritz Seider
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated he will put his defense pairings “in a blender” to get some different looks the remainder of the preseason. They have formed some chemistry, paired together throughout training camp and during Wednesday’s 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks
DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi Line Stands Out in Blackhawks Preseason Opener
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
NHL・
markerzone.com
EX-HAB TOMAS TATAR GREETS FELLOW COUNTRYMEN JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY AND FILIP MESAR AFTER MONDAY'S GAME (VIDEO)
The Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils both played their first game of the pre-season on Monday evening, with Lindy Ruff's squad coming away with a 2-1 victory. Following the game, Former Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar came over to greet his fellow countrymen and Montreal's two 2022 first round picks, Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Slafkovsky and Tatar are familiar with each other as they both represented Slovakia together at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship.
NHL・
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Took A Unique Approach With Adam Wainwright
Normally dominant in the month of September, Adam Wainwright has run into some problems this year. In five starts this month, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran ace is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA, with his most recent start being one where he allowed four runs in just three innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Mike Budenholzer sends strict message to Bucks SF about playing time this season
Mike Budenholzer knows the Milwaukee Bucks need defense. The Milwaukee Bucks come into the 2022-23 season with high expectations. The team is expected to compete for the NBA Finals with their star Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the team. The Bucks’ defense will need to be more solid than they were a year ago to make it far in this year’s playoffs. Budenholzer recently reiterated to his players the importance of defense to the Bucks.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Are On The Brink Of Another Banner
The St. Louis Cardinals have stumbled a little bit in the month of September. An inconsistent offense and an out of character month for Adam Wainwright have them at just 13-10 since the month began. But they still have a commanding 6.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who they...
Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his first division title of his illustrious career, as the St. Louis Cardinals clinched their second National League Central division title in four years, Tuesday night.
