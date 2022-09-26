ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rock 108

Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation

Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
