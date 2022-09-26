Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Rock 108
You Can Take a Hike Once a Month in Texas at These 12 Incredible State Parks
One thing that is certain is that our Texas state parks are incredible. That stated, how about taking a hike at least once a month for a year and you'll still have places left over. The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials love to show off our Lone Star State's beauty.
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s The Secret Meaning to The Stars You See on Texas Homes?
I see these as simply decoration but apparently, they could mean so much more. Is there a secret meaning to these metal stars that I'm unaware of? Could they be a symbol of good luck, a religious statement or something a bit more sexual?. Lots of houses have these barn...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0