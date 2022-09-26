Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday.

The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released.

DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the crash. The exact number of fatalities has not been disclosed, but at least two people are confirmed dead.

DPS was expected to provide additional details soon.

