Jacksonville, FL

Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest

The U.S. real estate market has been unusually strong for two years. Prices have risen by 20% most months during this period, year over year, according to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller housing price index. The pace of home price growth has varied considerably from metro to metro. People migrated from extremely expensive markets on […]
FOXBusiness

Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August

Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
TheStreet

Luxury-Home Market Suffers as Sales Fall

'Rising interest rates, inflation, a tepid stock market and economic uncertainty' are keeping luxury buyers away, Redfin said. Soaring mortgage rates and elevated home prices are damping home sales, even among the luxury offerings. Existing-home sales fell 0.4% in August from July, the seventh straight month of declines, and 19.9%...
CNN

Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl

Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
AOL Corp

Housing: Luxury home sales plunge as mortgage rates rise

Affluent homebuyers aren’t immune from this year’s rough housing market. Sales of luxury homes plummeted 28.1% year over year in the summer months, according to a Redfin report, the steepest decline since at least 2012 when the firm started collecting data. The plunge even topped the 23.2% decline...
Axios

"Forceful deceleration" in home prices: Growth cooling off

Home price jumps are losing altitude. Driving the news: Year-over-year home price growth declined by 2.3 percentage points from June to July, the largest one-month drop in the more than 27-year history of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. “Although U.S. housing prices remain substantially above...
ConsumerAffairs

Homebuyers are balking at high prices and high rates

When it comes to the economy, consumers have learned to distrust the phrase “But it’s different this time." However, when it comes to the housing market, many real estate professionals say the current market is unlike anything they’ve seen. After a record runup in median home prices...
mansionglobal.com

Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates

Pending home sales are down across the U.S., dropping 24% in August compared to a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades and increasing interest rates, pending home sales were down for the third consecutive month in August with an outlook that doesn’t seem promising for the remainder of the year. Three out of the four major regions experienced month-over-month decreases in pending transactions, with the sales in the South—which previously saw home sales boom during the pandemic—experiencing a sharp decline, sliding 24.2% in August from the same period last year and 0.9% month over month.
