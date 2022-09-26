Read full article on original website
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
10 US cities where homebuyers can find a good deal right now
Some real estate markets have seen prices cool in recent weeks. Realtor. com created a list of cities where homebuyers can find a good deal right now.
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis says ‘we’ve never seen a flood like this’ as Biden declares disaster – live
Governor says there have been many 911 calls from residents trapped in their homes by flood waters, as president makes federal funds available to help
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
CNBC
Homebuyers are backing out of deals at record-high rates in these 10 U.S. cities
Amid rising mortgage costs, the number of homebuyers backing out of contracts increased to record-setting levels in the last three months — especially in cities that were real estate hotspots through 2021, new data finds. In August, roughly 15.2% of home purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through, after...
The American City Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest
The U.S. real estate market has been unusually strong for two years. Prices have risen by 20% most months during this period, year over year, according to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller housing price index. The pace of home price growth has varied considerably from metro to metro. People migrated from extremely expensive markets on […]
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
Houses in this area saw some of the highest surges in home prices during the pandemic. Now, those same locations are seeing homebuyers back out in record numbers.
mansionglobal.com
For U.S. Home Sellers, the Days of ‘Putting a Sign in the Yard and Getting 10 Offers’ Is Over
The period of the nonstop record-breaking growth of home prices is over—and it’s time for sellers to accept that reality. Around 15% of sellers dropped their listing price in every major U.S. metro in July, as buyer demand dried up and the number of homes on the market increased, according to the most recent discount data from Redfin.
FOXBusiness
Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August
Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
Luxury-Home Market Suffers as Sales Fall
'Rising interest rates, inflation, a tepid stock market and economic uncertainty' are keeping luxury buyers away, Redfin said. Soaring mortgage rates and elevated home prices are damping home sales, even among the luxury offerings. Existing-home sales fell 0.4% in August from July, the seventh straight month of declines, and 19.9%...
Potential Home Sellers Are Digging In and Holding On To Their Low Morgage Interest Rates
The consequences of the high home mortgage rates were supposed to mean a shift from a sellers’ to a buyers’ market. It was just this spring that sellers could expect multiple offers in hot markets. Now, real estate agents have to tell what few sellers are out there to expect their homes to sit for a while.
Rescuers scour Florida's flooded disaster zone amid massive power outages as Ian continues its ruinous crawl
Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian -- now a tropical storm marching across Florida -- slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
AOL Corp
Housing: Luxury home sales plunge as mortgage rates rise
Affluent homebuyers aren’t immune from this year’s rough housing market. Sales of luxury homes plummeted 28.1% year over year in the summer months, according to a Redfin report, the steepest decline since at least 2012 when the firm started collecting data. The plunge even topped the 23.2% decline...
"Forceful deceleration" in home prices: Growth cooling off
Home price jumps are losing altitude. Driving the news: Year-over-year home price growth declined by 2.3 percentage points from June to July, the largest one-month drop in the more than 27-year history of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. “Although U.S. housing prices remain substantially above...
ConsumerAffairs
Homebuyers are balking at high prices and high rates
When it comes to the economy, consumers have learned to distrust the phrase “But it’s different this time." However, when it comes to the housing market, many real estate professionals say the current market is unlike anything they’ve seen. After a record runup in median home prices...
mansionglobal.com
Pending Home Sales Fell Further in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates
Pending home sales are down across the U.S., dropping 24% in August compared to a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades and increasing interest rates, pending home sales were down for the third consecutive month in August with an outlook that doesn’t seem promising for the remainder of the year. Three out of the four major regions experienced month-over-month decreases in pending transactions, with the sales in the South—which previously saw home sales boom during the pandemic—experiencing a sharp decline, sliding 24.2% in August from the same period last year and 0.9% month over month.
Hurricane Ian Leaves More Than 2 Million Without Power; Storm Surges Break Records
At least two deaths are likely linked to the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 beast and lumbered northward as a still-powerful tropical storm.
