Pending home sales are down across the U.S., dropping 24% in August compared to a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades and increasing interest rates, pending home sales were down for the third consecutive month in August with an outlook that doesn’t seem promising for the remainder of the year. Three out of the four major regions experienced month-over-month decreases in pending transactions, with the sales in the South—which previously saw home sales boom during the pandemic—experiencing a sharp decline, sliding 24.2% in August from the same period last year and 0.9% month over month.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO