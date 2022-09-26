ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida

By A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnKmm_0iB3eVUN00
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is again attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance market failures.

“Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance Governor in Florida history, period,” Crist contended Monday.

“Gov. DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians’ rates and they’re still going belly up when homeowners need them most. You pay and pay and pay, and the insurance company isn’t there for you in the end anyway.”

“This weekend, I demanded that the Governor provide emergency, 90-day coverage for homeowners who were dropped by their failing companies,” Crist asserted, saying it was “more important than ever that this Governor steps up and acts like he cares about Floridians.”

The latest Crist blast comes as FedNat is set to become the sixth Florida company to leave customers in the lurch, due to unresolved solvency issues. Florida’s Department of Financial Services filed a petition to put the company into receivership.

DeSantis defended his record on insurance during a press conference in Tallahassee Monday morning.

“We just did a Special Session. We put $2 billion into a fund to provide a backstop that kept a lot of them from going out of business,” DeSantis said, referring to money allocated for reinsurance.

“And this is a problem that we’re going to continue to tackle,” DeSantis said. “Clearly, there’s other things legislatively that I’d like to see done. I think we will get that done soon, but this is something that we will respond to.”

“First of all, we’re a strong state. We’ve got a huge amount of financial wherewithal right now so we’ll be able to get through it,” DeSantis added.

“But if you’re asking would I rather not have had a storm hit us, then the answer is yes.”

On Saturday, Crist called on DeSantis to require Citizens Insurance to assume all policies for homeowners that have been dropped by their failed insurance company for the next 90 days in response to the upcoming storm. With the storm bearing down, he repeated the attack against DeSantis’ management of the troubled property assurance sector, expanding an argument he began weeks ago.

In Jacksonville, outside the headquarters for Citizens Insurance, Crist called on DeSantis to address the “emergency,” saying the Special Session was only “really special for the insurance industry” as he contrasted his record as a Governor to that of the incumbent.

“I called for a property insurance Special Session and we lowered rates,” Crist said. “When I was Governor, the insurance companies knew that the people were in charge. Sadly, things are truly different now.”

“DeSantis has taken millions from insurance companies, and in return he does whatever they tell them to,” DeSantis said.

Pressed on issues with insolvency among insurers, Crist said the solution was “to do what’s right.”

“Allow insurance companies to have a profit. Insurance needs to make a profit. I get that. But we can’t let them gouge our fellow citizens in the process, and double their rates in just a four-year period,” Crist said.

“Insurance companies should pay what they owe to their customers,” he added when asked about the issues of litigation in the market. “Otherwise, they wouldn’t be in court in the first place. If they would just do the right thing they wouldn’t have that problem.”

This article first appeared at Florida Politics.

Comments / 116

Joe Castiner
2d ago

In his commercials Crist States that he will force insurance companies to lower rates,that will never happen if he did that many of them would leave the state, which is already happening.

Reply(15)
29
Juan
2d ago

He’s the one who put Florida in a bind when he was insurance commissioner by allowing insurance companies to form in the state. Anyone with a brain knows that by doing this put Florida in a small pool rather that nation wide pool

Reply
12
latrevo to ouzo
2d ago

Lieslieslies and more lies. Charlie reminds me of Hitler. Tell a lie often enough the democrat lab rat voters will believe it’s true.

Reply(1)
19
Essence

Florida A&M Students Sue State, Alleging Decades Of Underfunding And Discrimination

According to the class action lawsuit, state leaders have created a $1.3 billion funding gap between FAMU and predominately white schools in Florida over the last 30 years. Students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) are suing the state’s university system, alleging that the public Historically Black University is underfunded and subject to discriminatory practices.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida government needs to step back in real world

Beware, we are entering the Florida twilight zone of politics. Our legislature allocates millions to remove immigrants from the state even though we are not a border state and have no immigrant problem. Florida does have migrants and some might be illegal. We need to get rid of all those...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
300
Post
153K+
Views
