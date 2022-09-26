ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges

Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
Woonsocket Call

China Flexible Office Space Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Number of Small and Medium Enterprises & Corporations Focusing on Reducing the Overhead Costs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Flexible Office Space Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China Flexible Office Space Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of greater than 5% in the forecast period. The effect of COVID - 19 pandemic is...
Woonsocket Call

Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners

BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
Woonsocket Call

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Major Company Profiles, Deals, Strategies, Growth Drivers and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retinal surgery devices market is predicted to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027. Retinal...
Woonsocket Call

Twenty-Fifth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 6, 2022, to holders of allowed claims against LBHI. LBHI’s aggregate twenty-fifth distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total...
Black Enterprise

Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists

BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
maritime-executive.com

Hyundai Heavy Industries Goes All-In for Big Data With Palantir

Hyundai Heavy Industries' holding company KSOE has decided to go all the way with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform-of-platforms, Palantir Foundry. Palantir's commercial product is designed to take all data from company sources, all analytical / AI modeling from company analysts, all input from company end-users, and integrate it into one platform for business decisionmaking.
Woonsocket Call

Quinbrook Sells Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield for US$1 billion

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on new infrastructure needed for the energy transition, announced today the execution of binding contracts for the sale of its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), to Brookfield Renewable for c. US$1 billion in cash on completion.
Woonsocket Call

Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
Woonsocket Call

Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call

United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
Sourcing Journal

New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel

To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues  The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
Woonsocket Call

World Diagnostic/Laboratory Reagents Trade, Markets and Competitors Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diagnostic Or Laboratory Reagents: World Trade, Markets And Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study provides an in-depth analysis of international trends of diagnostic/laboratory reagents. The study provides an historical and prospective analysis of world trade in the product of interest, with a focus on the...
Woonsocket Call

Turkey Data Center Market Report 2022: Shifting Preference from On-Premises Model to Cloud and Colocation Facilities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Turkey Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate...
The Associated Press

Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com

United releases sustainability white paper

United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
Woonsocket Call

Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Razor USA, Xiaomi, Segway and Glion Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electric Kick Scooters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides in-depth analysis into the global electric kick scooters market in addition to market size and estimates for...
Woonsocket Call

Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children

Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
