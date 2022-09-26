Read full article on original website
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
Woonsocket Call
China Flexible Office Space Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Number of Small and Medium Enterprises & Corporations Focusing on Reducing the Overhead Costs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Flexible Office Space Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. China Flexible Office Space Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of greater than 5% in the forecast period. The effect of COVID - 19 pandemic is...
Woonsocket Call
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
Woonsocket Call
Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Major Company Profiles, Deals, Strategies, Growth Drivers and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retinal surgery devices market is predicted to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027. Retinal...
Woonsocket Call
Twenty-Fifth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 6, 2022, to holders of allowed claims against LBHI. LBHI’s aggregate twenty-fifth distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Heavy Industries Goes All-In for Big Data With Palantir
Hyundai Heavy Industries' holding company KSOE has decided to go all the way with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform-of-platforms, Palantir Foundry. Palantir's commercial product is designed to take all data from company sources, all analytical / AI modeling from company analysts, all input from company end-users, and integrate it into one platform for business decisionmaking.
Woonsocket Call
Quinbrook Sells Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield for US$1 billion
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on new infrastructure needed for the energy transition, announced today the execution of binding contracts for the sale of its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), to Brookfield Renewable for c. US$1 billion in cash on completion.
Woonsocket Call
Global Point of Care Testing Markets Report 2022-2028: The Promise of Point-of-Care Testing & Technological Advancement in POCT to Spur Market Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Point of Care Testing Market (By Diagnostics Segment, Mode, End Users, Regions), 100 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global point of care testing (POCT) market is predicted to reach nearly US$ 65 Billion by 2028. Point-of-care (POC) testing has...
Woonsocket Call
Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
United States Breath Analyzers Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2030 - Growing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Other Institutions Such as Schools, Sports, and Offices - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand...
New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel
To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
Woonsocket Call
World Diagnostic/Laboratory Reagents Trade, Markets and Competitors Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Diagnostic Or Laboratory Reagents: World Trade, Markets And Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study provides an in-depth analysis of international trends of diagnostic/laboratory reagents. The study provides an historical and prospective analysis of world trade in the product of interest, with a focus on the...
Woonsocket Call
PZN Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) to Pzena Investment Management, LLC (“PIM”) for $9.60 per share in cash is fair to PZN shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages PZN shareholders to click here to learn more...
Woonsocket Call
Turkey Data Center Market Report 2022: Shifting Preference from On-Premises Model to Cloud and Colocation Facilities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate...
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
United releases sustainability white paper
United Rentals has released a white paper ‘Sustainability at United Rentals’ which outlines its steps to reduce the environmental impact of its own and its customers’ operations. The paper focuses on three areas - United’s own operations, its customers’ work sites and its customers’ future strategies; it...
Woonsocket Call
Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Razor USA, Xiaomi, Segway and Glion Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric Kick Scooters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides in-depth analysis into the global electric kick scooters market in addition to market size and estimates for...
Woonsocket Call
Landsdowne Labs and CBMM Form International Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Button Battery Safety for Children
Forthcoming niobium coating technology is designed to avert serious battery-ingestion injury or death. With reports of a recent sharp rise in child ingestion of button batteries, Landsdowne Labs, LLC, a Fairfield, CT. spinout from the world-renowned Langer Lab at MIT, and CBMM, the global leader in Niobium products, are pleased to announce a partnership to further develop battery technology aimed at preventing severe injury or fatality if button batteries are swallowed.
