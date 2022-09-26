Read full article on original website
Recap: Rite Aid Q2 Earnings
Rite Aid RAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 14.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was down $212.00 million from the same...
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HEPS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Thor Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
Thor Industries THO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 34.11%, reporting an EPS of $5.15 versus an estimate of $3.84. Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same...
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Opinion of the Board of Directors regarding the Possible Voluntary Tender Offer for Bachoco's shares
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBA; BMV: BACHOCO), announces that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) met today, regarding the intention of certain shareholders to make a voluntary tender offer for up to all of the shares representing the capital stock of the Company, owned by the investing public, as announced on March 25, 2022.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by
PZN Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) to Pzena Investment Management, LLC (“PIM”) for $9.60 per share in cash is fair to PZN shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages PZN shareholders to click here to learn more...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% till 2030 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ADC Cytotoxic Payloads / Warheads: Products and Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings. With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY™, LUMOXITI™, BESPONSA®, MYLOTARG™, KADCYLA®, ADCETRIS® and over 300 drugs underdevelopment, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have emerged as a promising class of targeted therapies for various disease indications.
Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares being sold by Blackstone at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, which represents $80.5 million of Class A common stock, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering, Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blackstone. Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone.
Quinbrook Sells Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield for US$1 billion
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on new infrastructure needed for the energy transition, announced today the execution of binding contracts for the sale of its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), to Brookfield Renewable for c. US$1 billion in cash on completion.
