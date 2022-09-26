Read full article on original website
That Guy
2d ago
This is what happens when you let children believe they can pick and choose what laws to obey based on their perceptions of right and wrong. Some Portland teachers even encourage this behavior. Is there really a question as to why vandalism, assault, murder, drug use, overdose, and arson are all at historic highs?
Reply
6
B I L L
2d ago
Because crime is no longer against the law in Multnomah County. Thanks Democrats that voted for Soros as County DA and Hardesty that hates law and order, and Wheeler that protests with BLM and Antifa and runs away whining when the peperspray comes out, and Brown that lets murderes out of prison without notifying the victims families.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Related
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees success.
Suspect in downtown Portland vandalism case released due to public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of breaking the windows of multiple businesses in downtown Portland with a street sign pole this week was released from custody because there wasn't an available attorney to represent him. Tyler Jaramillo, 28, was arrested on Sept. 27 for first-degree criminal mischief. On...
Channel 6000
Salem considers grant that could bring commercial flights to city
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem city councilors heard public comment Monday night about whether to accept an $850,000 grant that would support bringing commercial airline service to the small city. The grant, which the city was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in August, would support air carriers...
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Portland’s New Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Many Things. But Is It Faster?
In the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves take drastic measures to keep a city bus moving at least 50 miles per hour: blowing red lights, leaping a drawbridge, crashing into a jet plane. No such fiery dramatics were on view last week as state, city and...
opb.org
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez has asked city officials to drop his hefty $77,000 fine for accepting cheap rent from a political supporter. City election officials slapped him with the penalty last week for paying only $250 a month for over 3,000 square feet of office space downtown. Schnitzer Properties Management, the landlord, is owned by property magnate and Gonzalez supporter Jordan Schnitzer.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Challenges $77,000 City Fine for Deeply Discounted Campaign Office
Last week, the city’s Small Donor Elections program slapped Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez with a $77,000 fine for renting deeply discounted office space in downtown Portland from prominent Portland developer Jordan Schnitzer. The director of the elections program, Susan Mottet, wrote in her decision that the $250...
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest male who approached children at school bus stops
VANCOUVER – On Sept. 16, Vancouver Police were notified of a suspicious male who was reportedly talking with middle school-aged kids at a school bus stop in the area of NE 144th Avenue/Hearthwood Blvd. The male was offering the kids candy, inviting them to come over to his house...
kptv.com
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Quality of life in Oregon City is on November ballot
Curt Reesor: Denyse McGriff has shown herself to be passionate about issues of importance.With looming highway tolls, expanding urban growth, and a growing housing affordability crisis, Oregon City has more than its share of urgent, quality-of-life issues to deal with in the coming years. Like it or not, change is coming. Powerful state and regional agencies like ODOT and Metro are currently making plans that will dramatically affect our city for decades to come. Now, more than ever, we need leadership at the local level to strongly advocate for us, the residents of Oregon City. As a part of my...
Responding to Portland’s homeless crisis through the eyes of a Portland police sergeant
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW reporter Blair Best and photojournalist Chad DeHart went on a ride-along with a Portland Police Bureau sergeant in August to get an inside look at the city's response to the homelessness crisis. It’s 9 o’clock on a Monday morning when we step inside the police...
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Freedom Fund Forced to Shut Down, Hurricane Ian Slams Into Florida, and Apparently It's Entitled Crybaby Season
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Breaking news: I...
thereflector.com
State transportation commission hears about economic realities in North Clark County
A lack of land and the growing pains of a population boom are among the biggest challenges to economic growth in North Clark County. On Sept. 14, the second day of a two-day meeting hosted at Battle Ground City Hall, the Washington State Transportation Commission heard from local officials about the economic state of North Clark County and how it relates to transportation.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Kohr Explores: Save on kid clothes at Gresham retail event
Looking for a way to save some money on clothing for the kiddos? There's a retail event perfect for just that.
Comments / 6