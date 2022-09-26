Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Kia Increases The Price Of The Rio By $360 For 2023
Kia introduced a modest increase to the price of its entry level car, the Rio, for the 2023 model year. An increase in the destination fee, though, conceals the full extent of the price hike. Before destination, Kia has applied a $16,450 MSRP to the entry-level 2023 Rio, the LX...
Carscoops
A 145-Mile 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Sold For Over $200,000 On Bring A Trailer
When we hear about crazy-expensive Nissan GT-Rs, we often assume the car was a well-preserved R32, R33, or R34 GT-R. But that’s not the case with this R-35 GT-R, which sold for a whopping $205,000 on Bring A Trailer. To put that into perspective, despite only costing $70,000 when...
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Renegade Drops Entry-Level Sport Trim, Goes 4WD Only For 2023
Jeep has introduced the 2023 Renegade, which features an assortment of relatively minor changes. One of the biggest updates is the elimination of the entry-level Sport trim, which started at $24,695 and was the only version available with front-wheel drive. While Jeep hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 model, the Sport’s death will likely cause sticker shock as the 2022 Renegade Latitude started at $29,540 and that’s now the base trim for 2023.
Carscoops
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine
Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Carscoops
Ever Wanted A Stunning 1970 Ford F250 Restomod? Velocity Has You Covered But For An Insane Price
Velocity Modern Classics is a restomod company that has built some incredible vehicles in the past. Now, it’s turned its attention to the Ford F250 and the results aren’t surprising. Under the skin of this classic truck lays a completely modernized chassis and driveline. Buyers just need to pony up $285,000 or more to get on the waiting list.
Carscoops
Japan’s Toyota Harrier Updated With Plug-In Hybrid Option
The veil has just been lifted on a new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota Harrier sold in Japan, while a handful of other updates have also been made to the broader Harrier family. Providing the Harrier PHEV with power is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine which on its own is...
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
Carscoops
Brabus Gives The Mercedes-Maybach S580 A Minty Makeover
Brabus unveiled their take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class last year, but the tuner is back for more, revisiting the even more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S580. The Brabus 600, as it is called, sports a carbon-fiber bodykit, a turquoise makeover inside the cabin, and a power boost for the V8 engine. Starting...
Carscoops
Dodge’s ‘Brotherhood Of Muscle’ Ad Campaign Puts The Spotlight On Real Owners
This summer, Dodge put out a call to its fan base. It asked what it calls the “Brotherhood of Muscle” to share content of their Dodge vehicles and is now featuring those pieces of content in its latest national ad campaign. The automaker released the “The Real Brotherhood...
Carscoops
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Improves Pickup’s Off-Road Prowess
Ram has taken to the State Fair of Texas to unveil the new 2023 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel that slots between the Laramie and Power Wagon variants in the 2500 family. The new Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is based around the Power Wagon and is available with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six that produces 370 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. This engine works alongside a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. Those seeking a little extra power can opt for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with cylinder deactivation, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 410 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Carscoops
Lordstown Begins Production Of The Endurance, Hopes To Deliver 50 Units In 2022
Lordstown Motors announced it started production of the Endurance at the Foxconn Ohio plant, with the first two vehicles rolling off the production line and a third one following shortly. Those are part of the initial batch of 500 vehicles, following homologation testing and certification processes that are already underway.
Carscoops
Super-Rare Lancia Delta Restomod By Automobili Amos Has A Shocking $650,000 Price Tag
The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of history’s most celebrated automobiles. One dreamer decided to “cut away all the fat” from the original car and his creation is the Automobili Amos Delta Futuristica. After its debut years ago one has popped up on the second-hand market with little more than delivery mileage.
Carscoops
Customers Prefer To Buy EVs At Dealers, Not Online According To New Survey
While the world makes a transition toward electrified vehicles there’s another shift happening too. EV manufacturers often have a different take on how to sell to customers that are centered around online interactions. Now, a new survey suggests that almost three-quarters of the population would prefer to go to a dealership instead.
Carscoops
Why Volvo Switched Naming Plans For The New EX90 At The Last Minute
As Volvo is gearing up for the presentation of its new range-topping electric SUV on November 9, the Swedish carmaker is providing new details about the EX90, with the brand’s new CEO, Jim Rowan, explaining how the company decided on the name of the first car that will come out under his leadership.
Carscoops
Cadillac XT5, XT6, And GMC Acadia Need Fixes For Two Separate Issues
General Motors has issued two recalls impacting select Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia models. The most significant of the two recalls impacts 95,231 vehicles. A notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that vehicles equipped with the optional Surround Vision feature have a rear-view camera that may fail or function intermittently. If the camera isn’t functioning correctly, rear visibility will be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
2023 BMW 7-Series Range Grows With Two Plug-Ins And An Updated Diesel In Europe
The BMW 7-Series range is growing with the addition of two new plug-in hybrid variants and updates to one of the pre-existing diesel models in Europe and other select markets around the globe. BMW’s new plug-in hybrid options for the 7-Series are the most noteworthy. The first takes the form...
Carscoops
BMW Adds More Engine Options For X1 And Active Tourer, Starts Sales Of Electric iX1 And Base i4
The 2023 XM SUV is this week’s big BMW story, but the Munich team has also been busy improving its more attainable cars for 2022, adding new powertrain options and convenience features. The freshest of those is an entry-level 216i version of the 2-Series Active Tourer. Powered by a...
Carscoops
Nissan Jacks Up 2023 Frontier Prices, Now Starting At $29,120
The 2023 Nissan Frontier has been priced from $29,190, making it a touch more expensive than the 2022 model. Some small updates have been made to the Frontier for the 2023 model year. Most notably, a Midnight Edition package is available on the SV Crew Cab model, complete with 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels as well as black across the wing mirrors, lower bumper and grille, and badges. The Midnight Edition also has black interior accents, a black headliner, LED fog lights, headlights, and daytime running lights.
Carscoops
D-Fly Dragonfly Is A Four-Wheel Carbon E-Scooter With A 50-Mile Range
Have you ever looked at a scooter and thought, ‘Nah, that’s not enough wheels‘? Then you’re in luck, because the D-Fly Dragonfly is here in all its four-wheeled glory, and is being touted as the world’s first hyperscooter. D-Fly, a British start-up that aims to...
Carscoops
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
