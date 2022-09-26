Ram has taken to the State Fair of Texas to unveil the new 2023 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel that slots between the Laramie and Power Wagon variants in the 2500 family. The new Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is based around the Power Wagon and is available with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six that produces 370 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. This engine works alongside a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. Those seeking a little extra power can opt for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with cylinder deactivation, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 410 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.

