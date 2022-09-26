Missing touchdowns cost NRHEG in loss to St. Clair/Loyola

Sophomore quarterback Alden Dobberstein dropped back and unleashed the ball deep downfield to his intended target. Who was the target? An open Sawyer Prigge that made the catch and sprinted to the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown connection to put New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva up by two scores with halftime looming.

Except a little, yellow flag laying near the line of scrimmage changed everything.

Instead of going up by two scores on one of the biggest plays of the game, NRHEG saw the touchdown wiped off the board with an offensive holding call and eventually had to punt the ball away.

But this wasn’t the only time the Panthers missed out on a massive, momentum-swinging touchdown in their eventual 28-14 loss to the St. Clair/Loyola Spartans on Saturday night in New Richland.

Penalties proved to be costly for a NRHEG team that kept a 7-0 lead going into halftime after a major first down conversion from Dobberstein to receiver Lukas Loverink on third down and a 10-yard rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Phillips put the Panthers ahead.

Throughout most of the first half, the Panthers were in firm control despite a small lead. The NRHEG defense was shutting down any and all hopes of points for a very strong St. Clair/Loyola team.

An interception from Ethan Thompson, two turnovers on downs in Panther territory and closing the half on a big defensive stand that resulted in a missed Spartan field goal kept NRHEG in the game.

“Three stops inside the 20 is definitely something we have to do against a team like [St. Clair/Loyola] that can run and throw the ball,” said NRHEG head coach Marc Kruger. “They can do everything well, so good stuff there.

But a second half surge from the Spartans required the Panthers to start firing on all cylinders. Back-to-back touchdowns for St. Clair/Loyola gave the Spartans a 14-7 lead before NRHEG was able to tie things up with a seven-yard touchdown run from Phillips.

St. Clair/Loyola recaptured the lead with over five minutes left in the game when it converted a fourth down conversion on NRHEG’s four yard line to go up 21-14.

The Panthers needed a score and just when things were looking bleak, Dobberstein connected with Loverink for a 73-yard pass on a third down, which gave the Panthers a first and goal on St. Clair/Loyola’s four yard line.

NRHEG missed the touchdown opportunities on first, second and third down for an all-or-nothing fourth down.

Dobberstein rolled out to the right and lobbed the ball into the end zone, but it just grazed off the fingertips of Phillips and the Spartans took over with the turnover on downs. To rub salt in the wound, St. Clair/Loyola broke off a 95-yard rushing touchdown to ice the game.

But what was missing from the second-half battle of touchdowns was a potential third Andrew Phillips rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Phillips bounced the ball to the outside and turned on the jets for what would have been a 61-yard rushing touchdown, but another holding penalty wiped it away and forced the Panthers into a position to give the ball back to the Spartans.

The Panthers lost out on the 14 points needed to tie things up at 28-28 with St. Clair Loyola and the potential Dobberstein to Phillips pass on the fourth and goal may have been a deciding factor late in the game.

“This is the best game we’ve played against the best team we’ve seen all year,” Kruger said. “I’d pick [St. Clair/Loyola] to win our section, I think they’re that good. Our first three games, we did a couple nice things and it was a bad game. We had a good game with a couple bad things this time.”

Dobberstein finished the game completing 10 passes for 306 yards, Phillips rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns, Loverink caught five passes for 215 yards and Prigge caught four passes for 89 yards.

Thompson led defensively with eight tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one interception. Prigge had six tackles, Brayden Howe had a sack and Aidan Deyle had one tackle for loss.

The loss drops NRHEG down to 0-4 on the season and now the Panthers will search for the elusive win on Friday, Sept. 30 when they go on the road to face Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.