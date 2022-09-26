Read full article on original website
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
BHG
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
12tomatoes.com
Baby Ruth Cookies
Of all the cookies that one can make there are a few that really stand out. You might not already be acquainted with Baby Ruth cookies, but once you make them you won’t be able to stop thinking about them!. You see these cookies are soft, buttery, peanut-y, and...
ABC News
Viral butter board trend is perfect for smeared condiments, plus a unique tip to soften butter
For Justine Doiron, creating food content is quite literally her bread and butter, and her latest creation has churned up a new viral trend on social media. Butter boards are spreading across feeds from TikTok to Instagram thanks to the full-time Brooklyn-based recipe developer and blogger's smooth camera work and creative condiment use.
msn.com
Kid Friendly Peanut Butter Chicken Recipe
There were quite a few years growing up that I distinctly remember refusing to eat almost anything but chicken. Well, my mom and I have been digging through her massive piles of recipe cards that she's collected over the years. This one was so delish that it needed to be...
Raleigh News & Observer
5 Spices You Should Add To Your Coffee Grounds for a Tastier, Healthier Cup
Many of us rely on our morning coffee — or “cup of ambition,” as Dolly Parton calls it — to wake up and start the day. But what about the creams and sugars and syrups we add to that cup? Not only do they pack a caloric punch; they increase your grocery bill, too. So what do you do if the bitterness of black coffee isn’t your cup of tea? (Pun intended.) Fortunately, there’s a great alternative: Add spices to your grounds to improve the taste and health quotient of your coffee.
Food Network
Why You Should Own a Bamboo Steamer
When it comes to steaming food, there are a plethora of tools on the market like steamer racks, stainless steel tiered baskets and even automated digital machines. But in my opinion, few appliances steam quite as well as an old school bamboo steamer. What Is a Bamboo Steamer?. Traditional to...
