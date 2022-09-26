Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohioans help out, hunker down during Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. — As parts of Florida feel the wrath of Hurricane Ian, Northeast Ohioans are ready to help, heading to the Sunshine State to provide support and resources where they can. Earlier this week, 3News caught up with Ohio Task Force 1, one of 28 urban search and...
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Ohio’s Task Force 1 deployed to Florida for hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Floridians continue to prepare for Hurricane Ian, dozens of members of Ohio’s Task Force 1 are already en route. Jack Reall’s first mission with Ohio Task Force 1 was 21 years ago after the attacks on 9/11. His group has since responded to massive floods, a building collapse, and countless […]
How Hurricane Ian could impact Northeast Ohio
FOX 8 meteorologists say the remnants of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend. But as for rainfall amounts, it's still uncertain.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
