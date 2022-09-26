Read full article on original website
If You Are a Fan of Buy Now, Pay Later Apps, Expect Major Changes
Those handy Buy Now, Pay Later BNPL (BNPL) companies like Affirm and Klarna may soon be under government regulation. A recent report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates the organization believes BNPL lenders are risky for consumers. Article continues below advertisement. Director of the CFPB Rohit Chopra stated...
Millennials Are Closing Investment Accounts Amid Recession Fears — Is That the Smart Move?
Millennials are closing investment accounts over economic and stock market concerns, new data shows, but is that really the right decision?. While the millennial generation encompasses a broad age range (ages 26–41), the data marks a shift in behavior for investors with a long-term horizon. Here’s the scoop, and whether divesting in a downturn is the way to go.
