Indiana Daily Student
Constellation Stage and Screen to begin fall theater and film classes this October
Constellation Stage and Screen will begin its second fall session of all-ages theater, film and musical theater classes on Oct. 10. Since the theater companies Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwright’s Project and Pigasis Institute merged this summer, the collective Constellation Stage and Screen has worked to nurture students’ passions for performing arts throughout south-central Indiana, according to the company's website.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Ballet Ensemble strives to make the art form more accessible
Like many theatrical art forms, ballet tends to feel inaccessible to the public. The common misconception is that not everyone can understand or enjoy it, but the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble aims to change that. Formed in 2019, the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble (BBE) started with the notion that everyone should be...
Indiana Daily Student
Kinsey Institute celebrates 75th anniversary with bronze sculpture of founder Alfred C. Kinsey
For the 75th anniversary of the Kinsey Institute, Melanie Cooper Pennington, a lecturer of sculpture at Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, commissioned a bronze sculpture of Alfred C. Kinsey outside Lindley Hall to commemorate his impact on the university. Alfred C. Kinsey founded the Kinsey...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to dedicate match against Iowa to the Alzheimer’s Association
After a month of matches on the road, Indiana volleyball will return to Bloomington for its first home conference match against Iowa. The game will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a thrilling five-set win against Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend
Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin
For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
Indiana Daily Student
Second-half flurry lifts Indiana men’s soccer past Northwestern 4-1 for first Big Ten win
Christian Garner rose from his knees, clapped his gloves aggressively and prepared for yet another corner kick. Indiana redshirt senior Ben Yeagley stared in disbelief as gravity pulled him down and the crisp autumn breeze carried over the fans’ groans from behind. Northwestern’s graduate goalkeeper had denied Indiana men’s...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: What should fans expect of Indiana football in Big Ten play?
Indiana football ended nonconference play with a disappointing 21-point loss to the University of Cincinnati. Entering conference play with a 3-1 record overall and a 1-0 record in Big Ten play having defeated Illinois in week one, the Hoosiers are sure to have an uphill battle for the remainder of the season.
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC school board candidates discuss safety, book banning and equity during forum Monday
To learn more about each candidate and their priorities, read our Monroe County voter’s guide to the local school board elections. The Monroe County Community School Corporation School Board Candidate Forum on Monday night began with a quote:. “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering...
Indiana Daily Student
Student Health Center to offer flu shot clinics during October for students, faculty and staff
The IU Student Health Center will be offering flu shot clinics throughout October for IU-Bloomington students, faculty and staff. To make an appointment, one can do so through the clinic scheduler at the IU Student Health Center. Appointments are required and must be scheduled online. Students can attend one of the clinics or get their flu shot while in the buildings long as they are not actively sick.
Indiana Daily Student
Woman, alleged to have killed IU student in e-scooter hit and run, charged with 3 felonies
Bloomington resident Madelyn Howard, who allegedly struck and killed an IU student riding an electric scooter in a hit-and-run incident Sept. 18, has been charged with three felonies by Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant. Howard, 22, was charged with reckless homicide, allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer looks to get back on track Tuesday against Northwestern
After riding a three-match winning streak into its conference slate, Indiana men’s soccer’s momentum has seemingly vanished. The Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 2-1 on the road on Sept. 18 then settled for a 1-1 draw in an emotional contest with Michigan State at home Friday. While navigating...
Indiana Daily Student
Graduate workers vote against a new strike
Graduate workers at IU voted against a new strike Monday. The graduate workers voted in favor of granting the Coordination Committee the authority to set a new strike date. According to a statement from the Indiana Graduate Workers-United Electrical Workers Coordination Committee recommended voting against another strike. However, it did recommend voting to grant the committee the right to set a future strike deadline if negotiations with the University Graduate School and Bloomington Faculty Council do not result in an outcome that IGWC-UE members vote in favor of.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Divesting introduces a lot of risk’: IU Foundation hesitant about divestment despite campus group pressure
The IU Foundation, which manages the university’s $3.3 billion endowment, does not consider divestment from fossil fuels to be in the best interest of IU. “Operationally, divesting introduces a lot of risk,” co- Chief Investment Officer Jim Bergstrom said. The money in IU’s endowment derives from donations to...
