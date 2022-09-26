Graduate workers at IU voted against a new strike Monday. The graduate workers voted in favor of granting the Coordination Committee the authority to set a new strike date. According to a statement from the Indiana Graduate Workers-United Electrical Workers Coordination Committee recommended voting against another strike. However, it did recommend voting to grant the committee the right to set a future strike deadline if negotiations with the University Graduate School and Bloomington Faculty Council do not result in an outcome that IGWC-UE members vote in favor of.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO