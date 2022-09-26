ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Constellation Stage and Screen to begin fall theater and film classes this October

Constellation Stage and Screen will begin its second fall session of all-ages theater, film and musical theater classes on Oct. 10. Since the theater companies Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwright’s Project and Pigasis Institute merged this summer, the collective Constellation Stage and Screen has worked to nurture students’ passions for performing arts throughout south-central Indiana, according to the company's website.
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Ballet Ensemble strives to make the art form more accessible

Like many theatrical art forms, ballet tends to feel inaccessible to the public. The common misconception is that not everyone can understand or enjoy it, but the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble aims to change that. Formed in 2019, the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble (BBE) started with the notion that everyone should be...
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend

Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin

For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: What should fans expect of Indiana football in Big Ten play?

Indiana football ended nonconference play with a disappointing 21-point loss to the University of Cincinnati. Entering conference play with a 3-1 record overall and a 1-0 record in Big Ten play having defeated Illinois in week one, the Hoosiers are sure to have an uphill battle for the remainder of the season.
Indiana Daily Student

Student Health Center to offer flu shot clinics during October for students, faculty and staff

The IU Student Health Center will be offering flu shot clinics throughout October for IU-Bloomington students, faculty and staff. To make an appointment, one can do so through the clinic scheduler at the IU Student Health Center. Appointments are required and must be scheduled online. Students can attend one of the clinics or get their flu shot while in the buildings long as they are not actively sick.
Indiana Daily Student

Graduate workers vote against a new strike

Graduate workers at IU voted against a new strike Monday. The graduate workers voted in favor of granting the Coordination Committee the authority to set a new strike date. According to a statement from the Indiana Graduate Workers-United Electrical Workers Coordination Committee recommended voting against another strike. However, it did recommend voting to grant the committee the right to set a future strike deadline if negotiations with the University Graduate School and Bloomington Faculty Council do not result in an outcome that IGWC-UE members vote in favor of.
