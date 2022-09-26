Read full article on original website
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
I Live in Boston, and I Can Confirm This Is My New Coat For Winter
I am not a fan of cold weather. In fact, I despise any temperature under 40 degrees. But the change of seasons is inevitable, and if I'm going to look at the bright side, there is one item that's making me eager to endure chilly mornings and fresh snowfall, and that's my recent discovery of Triple F.A.T. Goose's Ophio Women's Puffer Down Jacket ($425). The down jacket reminds me of another brand with goose in the name (wink-wink), and it's one of the warmest and most stylish coats I've stumbled upon — and as a New Englander, that's saying something.
