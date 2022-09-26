I am not a fan of cold weather. In fact, I despise any temperature under 40 degrees. But the change of seasons is inevitable, and if I'm going to look at the bright side, there is one item that's making me eager to endure chilly mornings and fresh snowfall, and that's my recent discovery of Triple F.A.T. Goose's Ophio Women's Puffer Down Jacket ($425). The down jacket reminds me of another brand with goose in the name (wink-wink), and it's one of the warmest and most stylish coats I've stumbled upon — and as a New Englander, that's saying something.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO