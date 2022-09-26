Read full article on original website
Debra Scalia
2d ago
I wish I could understand why the trustees think serving alcohol at Penn State Football games is ok but then worry about students gambling??? Most people that gamble are senior citizens and do it for recreation. Is everything in State College about Penn State University? Just my opinion.
Reply
2
Related
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
State College
Sports Events Generate More Than $400 Million in Economic Impact for Centre County, Study Finds
A new study released on Tuesday confirms what you might have already guessed: sports are a big economic boon to Centre County. Sporting events generate an annual economic impact of nearly $417 million in the county, supporting 4,315 jobs with $133 million in employee compensation, according to the results of the study commissioned by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics.
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College
Beaver Stadium Beer Sales Set to Begin During Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State will begin selling beer throughout Beaver Stadium when the Nittany Lions face Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the athletic department announced on Wednesday morning. Beer will be available for purchase at 32 locations on the field, concourse and club levels stadium-wide, except near the student section at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
Penn State Football: The Art of the Pass Breakup by Joey Porter Jr.
So far this season, Penn State has registered 41 passes broken up, a figure that is the best in the nation by a whopping 16 pass attempts. The Nittany Lions are averaging 11.25 passes defended per game, while the second-best team in the nation, Illinois, averages just 7.75. Compared to last season Penn State is just seven pass breakups from tying last year’s mark and 19 from tying the season high for any of the last nine years.
State College
Free COVID-19 Testing Site in Centre County Moves to New Location
The free COVID-19 testing site in Centre County is operating at a new location. It is now located in the parking lot in front of the building at 60 Decibel Road, State College. The Pennsylvania Department of Health clinic is being hosted by Central Intermediate Unit 10 in partnership with Decibel Partners LP, according to the Centre County Government website. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare continues to staff and operate the clinic.
State College
Penn State Football: Contrary to What You May Have Heard, Sean Clifford Certainly Looks Healthy
Penn State coach James Franklin is optimistic that quarterback Sean Clifford’s health and durability heading into a Week 5 meeting against Northwestern are perfectly fine and no cause for immediate concern. “The way we’ve been able to get him out of almost every game, it’s valuable,” Franklin said on...
State College
‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College
Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Commissioner Resigns
Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News he is taking a job in...
State College
Penn State Football: Drew Allar Playing Time a Product of Past, Present and Future
As Penn State rolls into the fifth week of the season, it’s hard to deny that the Nittany Lions have gone to the depth chart sooner than in recent years as coach James Franklin looks to grow roster depth across the board. The benefits of this are somewhat self-evident: increased program depth decreases the drop-off in moments when injuries or substitutions occur. The best teams in college football are the ones who not only have superior starters but also great players waiting in the wings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg
The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
State College
State High Students to Host DECA Dash Color Run
State College Area High School’s DECA student organization will hold a 5k color run on Sunday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The DECA Dash Color Run will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m at Circleville Park, at the lower lot off of Little Lion and Valley Vista Drive.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
Comments / 1