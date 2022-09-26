As Penn State rolls into the fifth week of the season, it’s hard to deny that the Nittany Lions have gone to the depth chart sooner than in recent years as coach James Franklin looks to grow roster depth across the board. The benefits of this are somewhat self-evident: increased program depth decreases the drop-off in moments when injuries or substitutions occur. The best teams in college football are the ones who not only have superior starters but also great players waiting in the wings.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO