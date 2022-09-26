ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

Related
kbsi23.com

After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Governor to highlight historic investments at various St. Louis sites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making stops across the St. Louis area to highlight investments and opportunities in workforce development and education. As part of his statewide tour, Parson will visit Kirkwood High School, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley’s Center for Workforce Education,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Emergency Management#Individual Assistance
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget

SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
SAUGET, IL
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy