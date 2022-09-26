Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
FEMA approves over $35M in flood assistance. Here's how you can apply
KMOV
Governor to highlight historic investments at various St. Louis sites
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be making stops across the St. Louis area to highlight investments and opportunities in workforce development and education. As part of his statewide tour, Parson will visit Kirkwood High School, St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley’s Center for Workforce Education,...
stlouiscnr.com
St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center
Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
KSDK
St. Charles County residents will see personal property tax increase this year
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders are doing what they can to reduce personal property taxes for residents. Due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage, the price of used vehicles has gone up. That means drivers will pay roughly 25% more in personal property taxes.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
KMOV
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
KMOV
Proposed development looks to bring new life to Benton Park West
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City corner is now in position for a total revamp. Right now, a community garden sits at the corner of Arsenal and Jefferson, but a new proposal calls on affordable senior living units. A new rendering of “Benton Park Place” shows a...
KMOV
Inflation causing road projects in St. Charles to double in price
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is impacting prices. Now the City of St. Charles says it’s causing road construction prices to double in cost as they figure out ways to save taxpayer dollars. “We’ve talked to MoDOT and others in...
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
KMOV
Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
KMOV
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
St. Louis health officials urge people to get new COVID booster shots amid colder weather
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19. Right now, the St. Louis County Health Department, said our transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'. That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared. St....
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hurricane Ian, nice temps in our area
St. Louis forecast includes mild temperatures. All eyes are on Hurricane Ian. It is not expected to affect St. Louis.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
