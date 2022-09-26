Read full article on original website
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Daughters Of Isabella Provide Donation To Mosaic, Plus Have Upcoming Baby Shower For Two Organizations
EDWARDSVILLE - The Daughters of Isabella O'Reilly Circle 218 in Edwardsville is having a baby shower drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Boniface Church in the parking lot to benefit Mosaic and ABL. Both organizations assist in providing pregnancy resources and other assistance...
Gail Marie Hutchins
Gail Marie Hutchins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her home at 4:45 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born June 17, 1942, in Granite City to the late Orris Jewel & Julia Marie (Stodnick) Stewart. She and Royce Michael Hutchins...
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames
A fire broke out at a well-known bakery in the Metro East area, which left heavy damage to the business.
L&C Students Enjoy the Weather and Fun at Fall Fest
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed autumn’s arrival during Fall Fest 2022 on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Students celebrated with music, food, contests and lots of giveaways. Article continues after sponsor message. The Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Club was just one of the many represented at the...
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Alton City Council Meeting
The Alton City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. City Council makes laws, budgets City money, can investigate City agencies and employees, and generally serves as the legislative division of the municipal government.
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Craig Scott York
Craig Scott York, 58, of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born March 8, 1964, in Granite City, a son of Brenda (Adams) Caito and the late Larry York. Craig had worked for many years in the...
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
GoFundMe Established To Benefit Fatal Troy Fire Victim Sue Tomlinson And Family
TROY - A GoFundMe has been established for Sue Tomlinson, who died tragically in a September 22, 2022, fire in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street in Troy, her daughter, Courtney Tomlinson, and two granddaughters, Serenity and Zaniah Green. Michael Sloan Jr. has been charged with three counts of...
Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin
Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
Schnucks and Salt + Smoke unveil new dining concept coming to this St. Louis grocery store
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Have you ever found yourself wishing you could enjoy some barbecue while grocery shopping? If that’s the case, you won’t have to wait much longer. Schnuck Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it’s partnering with Salt + Smoke to bring the barbecue restaurant chain’s first to-go and counter service dining concept to Schnucks Kirkwood, located at 10233 Manchester Road.
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll, 79, passed away at 7:58 pm, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Liberty Village in Maryville. Born November 27, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Casimer F. and Matilda M. (Pils) Konieczny. On July 23, 1983, in Clayton, MO, she married David Earl...
