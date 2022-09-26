ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Gail Marie Hutchins

Gail Marie Hutchins, 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her home at 4:45 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born June 17, 1942, in Granite City to the late Orris Jewel & Julia Marie (Stodnick) Stewart. She and Royce Michael Hutchins...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
edglentoday.com

L&C Students Enjoy the Weather and Fun at Fall Fest

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed autumn’s arrival during Fall Fest 2022 on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Students celebrated with music, food, contests and lots of giveaways. Article continues after sponsor message. The Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Club was just one of the many represented at the...
GODFREY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hall
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton City Council Meeting

The Alton City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. City Council makes laws, budgets City money, can investigate City agencies and employees, and generally serves as the legislative division of the municipal government.
ALTON, IL
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Craig Scott York

Craig Scott York, 58, of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away at 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born March 8, 1964, in Granite City, a son of Brenda (Adams) Caito and the late Larry York. Craig had worked for many years in the...
O'FALLON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rn
FOX 2

Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin

Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
5 On Your Side

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
truecrimedaily

Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
5 On Your Side

Schnucks and Salt + Smoke unveil new dining concept coming to this St. Louis grocery store

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Have you ever found yourself wishing you could enjoy some barbecue while grocery shopping? If that’s the case, you won’t have to wait much longer. Schnuck Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it’s partnering with Salt + Smoke to bring the barbecue restaurant chain’s first to-go and counter service dining concept to Schnucks Kirkwood, located at 10233 Manchester Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll

Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll, 79, passed away at 7:58 pm, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Liberty Village in Maryville. Born November 27, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Casimer F. and Matilda M. (Pils) Konieczny. On July 23, 1983, in Clayton, MO, she married David Earl...
MARYVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy