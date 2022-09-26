ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barilla celebrates National Pasta Month with pasta pack giveaway

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mrVU_0iB3ZLIW00

(WJW) — For all of your spaghetti and meatball, cacio e pepe and carbonara home needs, one company is offering free pasta in a big giveaway this week.

In honor of October being National Pasta Month, Barilla America is offering packs of pasta goodies on a first come, first serve basis starting Monday.

Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio

Those U.S. residents who sign up in time for the promotion, they’re only giving away 435 special pasta season packs, here’s what you can expect in your box:

  • Eight boxes of Barilla pasta
  • Cooking utensils and accessories
  • Recipes
  • A leftover food guide

The promotion runs through Sept. 30 or until they run out, which ever comes first. Only one pack per person.

Find out more about the giveaway and sign up right here.

