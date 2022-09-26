Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland

Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say.

The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives.

Both victims were suffering from multiple puncture wounds and were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe there is a current active threat to the community.

