Baltimore County, MD

Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say.

The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives.

Both victims were suffering from multiple puncture wounds and were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe there is a current active threat to the community.

Comments / 32

Punisher?
2d ago

Child? what age and is his/her house a safe place or an example that is reflecting on his/her behavior? Don't just arrest but investigate the why behind that behavior

Reply
23
NarendraModiIsIdiot
2d ago

probably one of the thugs roaming on bikee in middle of busy city roads, not caring for themselves and putting life of car rides on risk while they show off they own the city and they are untouchable and if anyone says anything they riot

Reply
9
Guest
2d ago

if you want to be on something come down here beat on me I live in Havre de Grace Maryland I guarantee you ain't going to get far there's a self-defense law in Maryland.

Reply(1)
8
