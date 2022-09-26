ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

This map shows how many people in each state could benefit from Biden's student loan forgiveness

By Ayelet Sheffey,Madison Hoff
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tV19h_0iB3Yk3w00

Paul Bradbury/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden's recently announced student debt forgiveness could impact states differently.
  • Several states in the South and Midwest have the largest shares of their populations eligible for relief.
  • Ohio and Mississippi have the highest shares among states, but their shares fall below DC's share.

Student-loan borrowers in all 50 states and DC will stand to benefit from President Joe Biden's recent debt relief.

At the end of August, Biden announced up to $20,000 in debt cancellation for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year — a highly anticipated announcement, given he promised relief on the campaign trail. Eligible Pell Grant recipients will see up to the full $20,000 in debt relief; those who fall below the income cutoff and who aren't Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $10,000 in relief. Most borrowers will have to apply for relief through a form set to be released in early October.

The White House recently released state-by-state data on how many people could be eligible for forgiveness, and the scope of borrowers who are on track to benefit is significant.

The estimated share of a state's population that is eligible for student loan forgiveness varies across the US.

Insider looked at how many people could be eligible for student loan forgiveness after adjusting by population. To do this, Insider looked at the estimated number of borrowers eligible according to the Department of Education that was recently published in the White House fact sheet . Those estimated values were rounded to the nearest hundred. We also used July 1, 2021 population estimate data from the Census Bureau .

As seen in the below map, multiple states in the middle of the country, the Midwest, and the South have some of the highest shares. You can hover over each state and DC to see the population size, the rounded number of potential borrowers eligible for relief, and the estimated share of a population eligible for student loan debt relief.

Ohio is one Midwestern state that has a high share, with an estimated 14.2% of residents eligible for student-debt relief. That's the second highest share among states and DC, falling right after DC's 15.8%. As The Columbus Dispatch reported, over 94% of student loan borrowers in Ohio could be eligible for this student loan relief.

Looking just at the estimated number of eligible borrowers, California leads the list with 3,549,300 borrowers estimated to be eligible for the relief — along with 2,340,600 Pell Grant recipients — followed by Texas and Florida. An Education Department official told reporters during a press call last week that these estimates were based on "commonly employed statistical techniques" to estimate borrowers' income, along with Census data that has detailed information on income for specific groups of people.

"The analysis we are releasing today tells us that President Biden's debt relief plan will touch working families in every corner of the state of the country, in red states and blue states and everywhere in between, states and big cities, sprawling suburbs, tribal lands and remote rural towns," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal told reporters. "Nearly 20 million borrowers will have their entire balances discharged, others will benefit from lower balances and lower payments."

Although California may have millions of borrowers estimated to be eligible for this relief, it actually has one of the smallest shares of people eligible for relief when adjusting for its large population.

Even in the states where Republicans have opposed Biden's debt relief, millions of borrowers could benefit. Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley told reporters that "I was emotional walking through these numbers with my team, recognizing that behind every number, there is a person, there's a family, there's a story here."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#The White House
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Business Insider

637K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy