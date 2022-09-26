Read full article on original website
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 3, 1946: A Yonkers bride, married for just fifteen months, was among the 39 people killed in a transatlantic air crash. Harriet Harder Van Houten of Lee Avenue, a Roosevelt HS graduate, was on her way to join husband Lieutenant Richard Van Houten in Germany when her plane crashed in flames in Newfoundland. The lieutenant was to meet his six-month-old daughter Janet for the first time. The couple, married two days after he graduated from West Point, were separated when he went overseas with the US Army of Occupation. The loss of 39 passengers and crewmembers made this the worst tragedy in commercial aviation’s history at the time.
There’s Still Time to Get Involved-2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Westchester County, Sunday, October 2, Westchester Community College
The Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Westchester Community College on Sunday, October 2, just a few days away, but there is still time to get involved in different ways. If you want to register, or join a team, or make a donation, visit WestchesterWalk.org. Do I...
Letter to the Editor: Climate Change
I’m a mother who fears for my family in a warming world. I am writing to ask you to cover the well-coordinated campaign by the gas industry and its allies to weaken, if not derail key elements of New York’s landmark climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The bulk of the disinformation concerns building electrification and phasing out fossil-fuel combustion in buildings, because this poses the biggest threat to the fossil fuel industry’s profits. The gas-industry players and their tactics are detailed at https://bit.ly/GaslightV2 – along with a well-researched debunking of their disinformation and greenwashing. The fossil-fuel industry spends billions of dollars on lobbying and public disinformation campaigns. Responsible media outlets like yours cannot let them get away with this. Please thoroughly cover this important story; not doing so would be a disservice to your audience.
New Rochelle Library’s SuperHero Themed Family Fair Oct. 2, 1-5pm
The New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, will host a SuperHero-themed Family Fair on Sunday, October 2, 2022, 1:00 – 5:00 pm. The day will feature a number of activities for children of all ages including a magic show with magician JoshyK, dance party with DJ Smithyboy, special visit by Spider-Man, teen video game tournament, carnival games, costume making, raffle prizes, an obstacle course, interactive manga art demonstration, and more. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite SuperHero or comic book character and to participate in a costume parade as part of the festivities. “Family Fair is designed to bring New Rochelle residents from all parts of the city into the Library for an afternoon of fun and also highlight the breadth and depth of Library resources available to the community”, said Tom Geoffino, Library Director.
PUMPKIN PICKING FUNDRAISER AT MUSCOOT FARM
Fall into the autumn season at Muscoot Farm for pumpkin picking and hay rides at its Pumpkin Picking Fundraiser, Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8 through 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event is free; pumpkins vary in price based on size. Hayrides are $5 per person, ages 3 and under are free; cash only.
Drill Music is Taking New York by Storm
My name is Dennis Richmond, Jr., and I’m a 27-year-old journalist and educator. I’ve been a fan of the Hip-Hop and Rap scene since I was little. My older sister Shanise would always play certain songs. I remember my sister watching the music video for the song Oooh by De La Soul back in 2000. The video had a Wizard of Oz theme. I remember my older sister Denise saying I couldn’t rap the words to JAY-Z’s song I Just Wanna Love U. I even remember meeting rapper Jadakiss. I was excited. Jadakiss is a legend.
