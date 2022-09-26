I’m a mother who fears for my family in a warming world. I am writing to ask you to cover the well-coordinated campaign by the gas industry and its allies to weaken, if not derail key elements of New York’s landmark climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The bulk of the disinformation concerns building electrification and phasing out fossil-fuel combustion in buildings, because this poses the biggest threat to the fossil fuel industry’s profits. The gas-industry players and their tactics are detailed at https://bit.ly/GaslightV2 – along with a well-researched debunking of their disinformation and greenwashing. The fossil-fuel industry spends billions of dollars on lobbying and public disinformation campaigns. Responsible media outlets like yours cannot let them get away with this. Please thoroughly cover this important story; not doing so would be a disservice to your audience.

YONKERS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO