Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
whiterivernow.com
Tickets on sale for Lyon College scholarship benefit concert featuring The Gravel Yard
Lyon College will host a “Pack the Chapel” sesquicentennial benefit concert on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., featuring Arkansas bluegrass musicians The Gravel Yard with singer/songwriter Grace Stormont in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., in Batesville. The Gravel...
swark.today
Parade ushers in Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show in a big way
This year’s Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show parade embarked from Sixth Street and South Elm and came north into the city proper in a din of emergency sirens and an ensuing caravan of floats and marching bands. Pageant contestants, campaigns for county sheriff, county clerk and governor,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donna Thurman
Donna Thurman, 87, of Batesville passed away on September 27, 2022. She was born the daughter of Fred Thompson and Viola (Turner) Thompson on January 4, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington. Donna was a member of Faith Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 56 years and worked for White Rodgers for 27...
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Brandi Lane Marlin Goins
Brandi Lane Marlin Goins, 53, of Bradford, AR formerly of Batesville passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born September 18, 1969, in Batesville to Lawrence Marlin and Patricia Jan McClure. She was a caregiver and a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Batesville. She...
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters
Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters, 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 24, 1932, in Baytown, Texas to the late John Albert and Teresa Shulte Becka. Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Mountain View, Arkansas and was a homemaker who will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
yieldpro.com
The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas
The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
KSLA
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
whiterivernow.com
UACCB installs electric vehicle charging station
Featured image: Jennifer Emery, college and life skills instructor at UACCB, charges her electric vehicle at the school’s new charging station / Image by Jodie Hightower, UACCB. Electric vehicles can now receive an on-campus boost at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Last week, UACCB announced...
txktoday.com
Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts
Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts, 64, of Batesville passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri to Johnny L. Roberts and V.L. (Beel) Roberts. Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr.
Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr., 21, of Newport departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born July 5, 2001 in Queretaro, Mexico to Gustavo Sr. and Maricela Bello Martinez. Gustavo enjoyed four-wheeler riding and hanging out with his friends. He loved his family and his pick-up truck. He...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Wayne James
Jerry Wayne James, age 73, of Batesville passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Batesville. He was born June 25, 1949, in Batesville, AR to Haddock and Wanda (Pool) James. He was a Parts Specialist and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing pool, darts and other various games. He was a movie critic, and collector and specialized in crossword puzzles.
