ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Texarkana, AR
Sports
Mountain View, AR
Sports
City
Genoa, AR
State
Arkansas State
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Donna Thurman

Donna Thurman, 87, of Batesville passed away on September 27, 2022. She was born the daughter of Fred Thompson and Viola (Turner) Thompson on January 4, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington. Donna was a member of Faith Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 56 years and worked for White Rodgers for 27...
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Brandi Lane Marlin Goins

Brandi Lane Marlin Goins, 53, of Bradford, AR formerly of Batesville passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born September 18, 1969, in Batesville to Lawrence Marlin and Patricia Jan McClure. She was a caregiver and a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Batesville. She...
BRADFORD, AR
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#The Genoa Central Dragons#Genoa Central High School
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters

Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters, 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 24, 1932, in Baytown, Texas to the late John Albert and Teresa Shulte Becka. Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Mountain View, Arkansas and was a homemaker who will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
BATESVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide

Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
MAGNOLIA, AR
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KSLA

6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
TEXARKANA, AR
whiterivernow.com

UACCB installs electric vehicle charging station

Featured image: Jennifer Emery, college and life skills instructor at UACCB, charges her electric vehicle at the school’s new charging station / Image by Jodie Hightower, UACCB. Electric vehicles can now receive an on-campus boost at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). Last week, UACCB announced...
BATESVILLE, AR
txktoday.com

Destination Downtown Scheduled for this FRIDAY, September 30th

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) are set to host their Destination Downtown event September 30, 2022. The event will begin at 5:30 PM for VIP ticket holders at Crossties in Texarkana, AR. General admission check-in will begin at 6:00 PM at El Frio Express and Hopkins Icehouse. VIP tickets are limited, and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
TEXARKANA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts

Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts, 64, of Batesville passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri to Johnny L. Roberts and V.L. (Beel) Roberts. Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife,...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr.

Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr., 21, of Newport departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born July 5, 2001 in Queretaro, Mexico to Gustavo Sr. and Maricela Bello Martinez. Gustavo enjoyed four-wheeler riding and hanging out with his friends. He loved his family and his pick-up truck. He...
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Jerry Wayne James

Jerry Wayne James, age 73, of Batesville passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Batesville. He was born June 25, 1949, in Batesville, AR to Haddock and Wanda (Pool) James. He was a Parts Specialist and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing pool, darts and other various games. He was a movie critic, and collector and specialized in crossword puzzles.
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy