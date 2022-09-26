Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
HealthFirst coming to Batesville Community Center Oct. 11
Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB). For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health...
KARK
Job Alert: Job fair, openings in higher ed, construction, maintenance
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:. Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred. Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen, and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate. Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
Kait 8
City implementing new trash truck, can service
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
Kait 8
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city residents would cut the mills...
whiterivernow.com
Tickets on sale for Lyon College scholarship benefit concert featuring The Gravel Yard
Lyon College will host a “Pack the Chapel” sesquicentennial benefit concert on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., featuring Arkansas bluegrass musicians The Gravel Yard with singer/songwriter Grace Stormont in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., in Batesville. The Gravel...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donna Thurman
Donna Thurman, 87, of Batesville passed away on September 27, 2022. She was born the daughter of Fred Thompson and Viola (Turner) Thompson on January 4, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington. Donna was a member of Faith Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 56 years and worked for White Rodgers for 27...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters
Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters, 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 24, 1932, in Baytown, Texas to the late John Albert and Teresa Shulte Becka. Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Mountain View, Arkansas and was a homemaker who will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Kait 8
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts
Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts, 64, of Batesville passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri to Johnny L. Roberts and V.L. (Beel) Roberts. Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife,...
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson
We lost our beloved mom and nana, Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Ellie battled Huntington’s disease, but never let it define or stop her. Ellie died peacefully surrounded by her family. Ellie was born on August 1, 1958, in South Bend, IN, to William and Carolyn Sharum. She is a graduate of Southside High School class of 1976.
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
KATV
Cleburne County deputies investigate two separate shootings in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cleburne County deputies were investigating two separate shooting incidents in less than a week in Cleburne County. At around 7:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in Heber Springs in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller's fence.
KTLO
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
