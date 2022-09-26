If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO