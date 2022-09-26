ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

HealthFirst coming to Batesville Community Center Oct. 11

Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB). For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health...
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
City implementing new trash truck, can service

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station

If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Obituary: Donna Thurman

Donna Thurman, 87, of Batesville passed away on September 27, 2022. She was born the daughter of Fred Thompson and Viola (Turner) Thompson on January 4, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington. Donna was a member of Faith Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 56 years and worked for White Rodgers for 27...
Obituary: Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters

Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters, 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 24, 1932, in Baytown, Texas to the late John Albert and Teresa Shulte Becka. Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Mountain View, Arkansas and was a homemaker who will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro

A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Obituary: Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts

Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts, 64, of Batesville passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri to Johnny L. Roberts and V.L. (Beel) Roberts. Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife,...
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers

A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson

We lost our beloved mom and nana, Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Ellie battled Huntington’s disease, but never let it define or stop her. Ellie died peacefully surrounded by her family. Ellie was born on August 1, 1958, in South Bend, IN, to William and Carolyn Sharum. She is a graduate of Southside High School class of 1976.
Cleburne County deputies investigate two separate shootings in less than a week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cleburne County deputies were investigating two separate shooting incidents in less than a week in Cleburne County. At around 7:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in Heber Springs in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller's fence.
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink

A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
