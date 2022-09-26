Read full article on original website
Kait 8
City implementing new trash truck, can service
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
KARK
Job Alert: Job fair, openings in higher ed, construction, maintenance
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:. Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred. Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen, and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate. Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.
Kait 8
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city residents would cut the mills...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
W. F. Branch High School
Located in west Newport (Jackson County) on Arrington Avenue, W. F. Branch High School served as the town’s high school for black students until its closure in 1970. After the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas decision in 1954, some school districts in Arkansas, such as Charleston (Franklin County), Hoxie (Lawrence County), and Fayetteville (Washington County), desegregated successfully. In 1957, the attention of the nation focused on desegregation at Central High School in Little Rock (Pulaski County). The federal government allowed school districts to utilize the Freedom of Choice plan, which allowed for more gradual integration. In Newport, for example, the all-black Branch High School and the all-white Newport High School operated separately within the same district. In 1965, a gradual integration process was started by reassigning white teachers to Branch, black teachers to Newport High School, and allowing students to choose which high school they would attend. Newport Special School District continued to operate separate schools using the Freedom of Choice plan until 1971.
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested after a welfare check in parking lot
A welfare check on a Stone County man has led to an arrest for second degree battery and disorderly conduct charges. 61-year-old Edward Joseph Walker was reportedly slumped over in his vehicle in an H&R Block parking lot with the passenger door open. When law enforcement made contact with him, items from his floorboard and seat had fallen out and onto the asphalt. His truck was still running with the keys in the ignition.
KATV
Cleburne County deputies investigate two separate shootings in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cleburne County deputies were investigating two separate shooting incidents in less than a week in Cleburne County. At around 7:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in Heber Springs in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller's fence.
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers
A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
whiterivernow.com
Community Insurance included in the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting 2022 Best Practices Study
Batesville’s Community Insurance is now part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 facing charges
A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said.
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Kait 8
Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
whiterivernow.com
HealthFirst coming to Batesville Community Center Oct. 11
Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB). For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health...
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
