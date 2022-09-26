Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( News10 )-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection.

The accused driver, 29 year old Steven L. Carrion is facing several felony charges including Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, Attempted Assault in the 1st degree and Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, after Niskayuna Police say he intentionally rammed his car into the AT&T store in Niskayuna on Sunday around 11:20am.

Niskayuna Police Chief Jordan Kochan say everyone, including the accused driver, escaped with very minor injuries. He says his officers rushed to the scene after a call about a man inside the store wielding a baseball bat. “He was breaking items inside the store, that’s what was reported to us. Further information stated that he had also crashed his car through the front doors of that store,” said Kochan.

According court documents obtained by News10’s Anya Tucker, Carrion had been served an order of protection by members of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office prior to allegedly driving into the store. The paperwork reads that the alleged victim works at the store. However there is nothing in the documents detailing how they know one another.

William Brown of West Virginia captured cellphone video of the scene and the police response. He was right across the park lot at the time renovating a T Mobile location. News10’s Anya Tucker asked him, “You put storefronts up. What kind of force would it take for a vehicle to slam right through there?” “Quite a bit,” responded Brown. Steven Carrion was arraigned Monday, the judge remanded him to the Schenectady County jail without bail.



